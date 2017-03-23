Find out the buzz on buzzards at the Arboretum

Posted March 23rd, 2017

Turkey Vulture (Photo by Terry Stone)

Superior – One sure sign of Spring’s return is the revisitation of the seasonal flock of Turkey Vultures at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum (BTA). Consider Spring officially sprung, with 35 of these birds having been tallied by Arizona Game and Fish Avian Expert Troy Corman as the flock soared and circled in a “kettle” formation last week

  On Saturday, March 25, world traveler and ASU Professor Dave Pearson will spend the morning observing and celebrating the famous big black birds for the “Welcome Back Buzzards” day at the BTA.  Early-birders can arrive anytime after 7 a.m. for an hour of ‘Vulture Viewing’ while the famous flock perches on volcanic cliffs of Magma Ridge before they depart to spend their morning circling the skies above Pinal County. Dave Pearson will be stationed at a convenient observation area from 7 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. answering questions and sharing his appreciation for the soaring scavengers until the vultures take to the skies, which is typically by 8:30 a.m.

Turkey Vulture (Photo by Trish Gunther Van Housen)

  Afterward, Dr. Pearson and other guides will lead a bird walk through the gardens at 8:30 a.m. in search of other birds, mammals and critters.  Arrive later that morning and you can still see a real, live Turkey Vulture,  thanks to the wildlife rehab volunteers with Fallen Feathers. Fallen Feathers volunteer Muriel says you’ll see a real, live Turkey Vulture close-up, probably a few impressive raptors as well, and, you are welcome to photograph the birds.

  Care to join in? Events are included with the $12.50 admission price ($5, ages 5-12, free for under 5 yrs) and free to annual BTA members and AZ State Park pass-holders. Read about other guided tours and events at cals.arizona.edu/bta.

  You might want to consider carrying a little extra cash with you, for your walk into the gardens, to make a donation to the non-profit volunteer organization Fallen Feathers, which will have an exhibit near the Smith Building during the morning hours. If you’ve ever called wildlife rehabbers’ to save the life of an injured bird or orphaned baby squirrel, Fallen Feathers, Liberty Wildlife or other volunteers were there to help. These dedicated volunteers return injured birds and critters back to health, ultimately releasing them back into the wild whenever possible.  Located in Northwest Phoenix, Fallen Feathers relies on donations and volunteer support. Cash is always welcome, and you can donate online anytime via  fallenfeathers.org.

  • Southeast Valley Ledger