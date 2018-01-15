From Filmmaker to Artist: Exploring the World of Deborah Kay

By | Posted 10 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Artist Deborah Kay

  Deborah Kay, artist and filmmaker, fell in love with Superior while out scouting for a new location for her film studio.

  Deborah grew up and attended school in Apache Junction, Arizona. After a number of years living in different parts of the country from coast to coast, she has returned to her Arizona roots.

  In 2011, Deborah visited Superior and stopped at Porter’s Cafe (404 W. Main St., Superior) where she met and spoke with some of the people. She was looking for a building for a film studio. She is the owner of FishGate Productions along with her sister, Rita L. Betti. The company produces short films, commercials and documentaries. She is a producer and film director.

Deborah Kay’s depiction of times past.

  Deborah is also a talented painter.

  Deborah purchased the Smokey’s Hardware building on Main Street in Superior in 2012. It now houses Kay Gallery where Deborah’s paintings are displayed. Deb has been painting since she was a child and is mostly self-taught. Her medium is acrylic with oil over the top. She was encouraged to paint while growing up by her neighbor Beryl Boynton, the widow of artist Ray Scepter Boynton. Boynton is best known for his mural work during the Great Depression in California. He was an artist and arts educator. She is an admirer of local artist Bob Hesse. 

  “I love Bob Hesse’s art work,” Deborah said. “His paintings look like a photograph.”

Deborah Kay is exploring Superior’s rich mining history.

  Deborah paints people, animals and landscapes. Many of her paintings are influenced by the desert and western history and life.

  She is currently working on a mining series that has local historic ties. Some of her paintings include scenes from around Superior and in the gallery, there is a painting of the old mining community of Sonora.  She has been asked to display some of her art in Cottonwood. She would like to do an Art Walk with another gallery in Superior.

  Deborah is currently the Home Tour Art Show Coordinator and will be participating in the Art in the Park portion of the 10th Annual Home and Building Tour in Superior on Jan. 27 and 28, 2018. Deborah Kay is a wonderful addition to the growing art scene in Superior. Stop in and meet her at Kay Gallery, 161 Main St. next to the Superior Chamber of Commerce or visit Kay Gallery on Facebook.

Author’s note: In talking with Deborah, I found out that she has, through her sister Rita Betti, a connection to the Superior Sun, the Pinal Nugget’s sister newspaper. Rita was friends with Wendy Brooks who was the daughter of the publisher of the Superior Sun. James R. Brooks was the owner of the Superior Sun from November 1959 until 1967. He also owned the Apache Sentinel and Gilbert Enterprise newspapers.    

Deborah Kay’s little donkeys are just sweet.

Art of Deborah Kay

Deborah Kay is exploring Superior’s rich mining history.

John Hernandez (612 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    A Christmas Murder in Globe: The Owl Buffet Shooting

    10 hours ago
    by

    Early Christmas morning 1944, the Owl Buffet in Globe, AZ was the scene of a tragic shooting.   At around […]

    Superior Chamber to host 10th annual Superior Home and Building Tour

    10 hours ago
    by

      Have you ever wondered what the insides of some of the homes in Superior look like?    We have […]

    San Manuel alum Warner Smith loses battle with ALS

    11 hours ago
    by

      All Warner Smith wanted was a fighting chance, and like he did on the gridiron at San Manuel High […]

    Along the Gila: Things are Coming Together for the Copper Basin Chamber

    11 hours ago
    by

    It did my heart good to observe the meeting of the Pioneer Days committee of the Copper Basin Chamber of […]

  • Additional Stories

    HLI Copper Corridor graduates new leaders

    11 hours ago
    by

      The Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition has partnered with Valle del Sol for the past three years to host […]

    United States Forest Service finalizes plan to protect Apache Leap; approval comes after detailed consultation with stakeholders

    11 hours ago
    by

      The United States Forest Service has finalized plans for the Apache Leap Special Management Area (SMA) to protect the […]

    Lane closure continues on State Route 77 near Mammoth

    11 hours ago
    by

      The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following restriction on SR 77 near Mammoth as […]

    Highway closes for four hours after young man killed in accident

    11 hours ago
    by

      An Oracle man was killed Monday after colliding with a semi truck hauling an oversize load.   According to […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger