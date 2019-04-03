Fast spreading brush fire reminds residents to prepare for wildfire season

By | Posted April 3rd, 2019 |

Photo Courtesy Superior Fire Dept.

  Superior Fire Department assisted Queen Valley Fire District with a fast spreading brush fire off of Hewitt Station Road east of Queen Valley on Sunday, March 31.  QVFD and SFD units held the fire back as US Forest Service units arrived and inserted numerous hand-crews on the fire to make sure it was completely extinguished.  SFD was released from the scene with US Forest Service remaining overnight. 

  The cause of the fire is under investigation, with target shooting in the area being viewed as a possible source.  

  The abundance of moisture in the last few months has grown a lot of vegetation which will quickly turn dry soon and provide a dangerous amount of fuel to burn.  These fires spread fast and can quickly surround people, vehicles, and homes.   Please be aware of the conditions when performing recreational activities while outdoors everyone and stay safe.  

Photo Courtesy Superior Fire Dept.

Photo Courtesy Superior Fire Dept.

Photo Courtesy Superior Fire Dept.

Photo Courtesy Superior Fire Dept.

Photo Courtesy Superior Fire Dept.

