Family Science Night: Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District and University of Arizona Work Together to Spark Student’s Interest in Environmental STEM Learning

Come and enjoy free hamburgers and hot dogs while participating in hands-on science activities at the University of Arizona Family Science Night on Wednesday, April 26, at 5:30 – 7:30 at the Hayden High Lobby!

University of Arizona Department of Soil, Water and Environmental Science and Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences have initiated a community-engaged research partnership with the Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District. Events are designed to spark student’s interest in environmental STEM learning.

In effort to support inter-generational learning, UA students, personnel, and faculty will provide hands-on environmental STEM activities for families to do together. Information on University of AZ admissions and the SWES department will be provided to inform students on college opportunities. Families will also learn about Project Harvest (projectharvest.arizona.edu), a five-year National Science Foundation grant designed to improve science education and environmental monitoring in underserved rural and urban communities.

Project Harvest is looking to train and work with students and community members to assist with project design, data collection, and communication efforts. Together, using gardens irrigated by harvested rainwater, we will monitor the quality of water, soil, and plants, while learning more about our environmental health.

For more information about the event, please contact: Monica Ramirez-Andreotta, Assistant Professor, Soil, Water and Environmental Science, University of Arizona, 520-730-6780; mdramire@email.arizona.edu; or Jeff Gregorich, Superintendent of Schools, Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District, 520-356-7876, Extension 1310; gregorichj@hwusd.org.