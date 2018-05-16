Exploring the Art of Chris Lucic

Artist Chris Lucic with two of his pieces during the recently held Oracle Artist Studio Tour.

Painting, photography, sculpture. Oracle artist Chris Lucic has his hand in many different mediums in his journey. But what has emerged is beautiful and eclectic and completely him.

  Chris grew up on the farmlands of Ohio. At age 17, he began learning the trade of watch making. He said he didn’t know it at the time but it would lead to a career. Chris does high grade restoration and repairs on high end watches. He once had a retail watch repair store in Tucson.

  In 1985, he purchased land in Oracle. It took him seven years to design and build a house on the property where he now lives with his wife, Anne.

  Chris considers himself a part-time artist although he says he cannot remember not painting or doing art. He does it because he “loves it.”

  He paints, takes photographs and creates sculptures.

  And last year, he began dabbling with portraits. He says he creates portrait stories of how he sees the person that posed for him.

  He describes his art as “stylish and quirky.” Some of his photographs are double exposures or a photo layered over another photograph. He incorporates local materials and themes into some of his art work.

Chris Lucic’s botanical sculptures include material that can be found in the desert around Oracle.

  Recently at the Oracle Artist Studio Tour, Chris had some botanical sculptures on display. They were partly made from the stems of the yucca baccata or more commonly known, banana yucca, which grows around Oracle.

Chris Lucic’s painting of the Oracle Patio Cafe is called ‘Fork in Sky’

  His painting of the Patio Café is a reproduction of the original which was painted to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the café. If you live in Oracle, you probably pass by one of his creations every day. The Oracle SailCart, next to the Post Office is part of the Ore Cart Trail in the Copper Corridor.  Chris designed the metal sculpture which was fabricated by Randy Halliday.

  For a part time artist, Chris does all right. 

Chris Lucic is exploring layered photographs.

Coffee Shop by Chris Lucic

Chris Lucic is exploring layered photographs.

One of Chris Lucic’s quirky pieces.

