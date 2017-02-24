Exploring the area around Superior: The five best hikes

(By Sirena Dufault for the Pinal Nugget)

The mountains and canyons that surround Superior have many places to explore for people of all skill levels. Here are five of the best hikes in the area:

LOST Canyon Segment

4.5 miles roundtrip, 550 feet of elevation gain

The Legends of Superior Trails (LOST) Canyon segment follows the old route of US 60 to the Claypool Tunnel. The hike starts out by following Queen Creek, crossing it on an old bridge before going underneath the current US 60 highway bridge. Just as you pass the water tank, look for inscriptions made on the rocks by the inmates who built the highway. The trail then switchbacks up the side of the canyon, gaining elevation and then traversing toward the Claypool Tunnel. The tunnel was blasted out of solid rock and was an engineering marvel when it was constructed in 1922. There are great views of rock formations and Picketpost Mountain in the distance.

Trailhead access is off of Highway 177 at the intersection of Ray Road/Magma Avenue and Heiner Drive. There is a parking area in front of a gate that prohibits vehicle traffic that is posted no trespassing. Hiking, biking and equestrian access is permitted, walk around the gate to access the Canyon segment of the LOST.

LOST Canyon Tunnel Segment

Boyce Thompson Arboretum

1.5 – 2 miles, 100 feet elevation gain

The Arboretum is a wonderful place to learn about the world’s deserts and has a series of trails that take you through the different exhibits. The Main Trail loop is a mile and a half long, adding the High Trail turns it into a two-mile loop. You’ll pass by the rose garden, many different types of cacti and fantastic Boojum trees before arriving at Ayer Lake. The lake is a hotspot for birding and the trail ascends to a lookout.

You’ll pass the mansion of Boyce Thompson, who founded the town of Superior and the arboretum, and then descend through fantastic rock pillars to the riparian area and seasonally running waters of Queen Creek Here, you can continue on the Main Trail through the herb garden and eucalyptus groves or take the suspension bridge across the creek to the High Trail, which contours above Queen Creek for a great view of the arboretum.

Boyce Thompson Arboretum is located three miles west of Superior on Highway 60 and guided interpretive hikes of the loop are held at 11 a.m. daily, free with admission ( $12.50 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 12; children under age five are admitted free.)

Fall Color at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Picketpost Trailhead is the access for the Arizona Trail, Arnett Canyon and Picketpost Mountain Summit hikes. It is located four miles west of Superior and nine miles east of Florence Junction. The turnoff is marked with a sign for the trailhead as well as the Arizona National Scenic Trail. turn south on FR 231 and take it 0.4 miles to FR 310 and turn left. Follow FR 310 0.6 miles to the trailhead parking. Visit AZTrail.org for more information on the Arizona Trail including directions to each of the 43 passages of the trail. Picketpost Trailhead is in the Reavis Canyon Passage.

Arizona National Scenic Trail

6 miles roundtrip, 500 feet of elevation gain

The Arizona Trail (AZT) stretches 800 miles from Mexico to Utah but you don’t have to do the whole thing to enjoy it! The portion of the trail near Picketpost is a great spot for hikers, bikers, equestrians and runners of all skill levels. Hike past the Arizona Trail sign heading south as the wide, well-marked path winds through the foothills of Picketpost Mountain. The Superstition Mountains are visible to the north, including the spire of Weavers Needle. The trail gently climbs to a saddle three miles from the trailhead that makes a great spot to turn around for a dayhike. No matter how long a journey you take, whether it’s one mile, ten miles or more – you’ll get a taste of what makes the Arizona Trail a state treasure. You might even meet someone that is doing the entire trail! This is a fantastic place to see wildflowers in February and March.

Arizona Trail Passage #17

Arnett Canyon

Length of hike varies, minimal elevation gain

To reach Arnett Canyon, take the Arizona Trail south from Picketpost Trailhead for less than a quarter of a mile until you see a brown sign with arrows pointing to the Arizona Trail and Picketpost Mountain. The trail for Arnett Canyon is behind the sign and ascends a short distance before descending to the bed of Arnett Creek a half-mile from the turnoff. The creek has towering walls, lush cottonwoods and sycamores and seasonally running water. Follow the trail in the creekbed and enjoy the canyon for as long as you’d like and return the way you came to the trailhead. Fall colors make the creek even more beautiful in November and December.

Arnett Canyon

Picketpost Mountain Summit

4.4 miles roundtrip, 1900 feet of elevation gain

This is more than just a hike; it’s an adventure that requires stamina, route finding skills and scrambling up sections of rock and boulders. Hike south for a half of a mile on the Arizona Trail until you see a sign that points to the turnoff to the summit on the left. The route is marked by cairns, small stacks of rocks that help guide hikers up the ridge and to the scramble up the rocks.

The route stays on the left side of the deep gully and some spots will require you to use both your hands and feet to get up the rocks. Once you reach the flat top of the mountain, take the path a quarter of a mile to the summit. At the summit, sign in at the red mailbox, relax on a wrought-iron bench and enjoy spectacular views of the Superstitions, the town of Superior beneath the cliffs of Apache Leap and views south all the way to the Catalina Mountains near Tucson. For more details on this hike and many more, visit HikeArizona.com.

Picketpost Mountain Summit Part 1

Pickepost Mountain Summit Part 2

