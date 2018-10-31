Everyone is invited to the Fall Block Party in Mammoth!

   The Town of Mammoth Fiesta Committee has some exciting news we wanted to share about the upcoming block party. The Fall Block Party will be taking place this Saturday from 2-11 p.m. at 125 N. Clark St. in Mammoth. In addition to the food and artisan vendors there will be a kid zone, where children of all ages can come out, get their faces painted by the talented Suzan Mappes, bounce in a castle or two and play carnival games until their hearts are content.

   For the adults, we will be doing a split the pot BINGO raffle at 3 p.m. as well as offering locals the chance to Dunk a Councilman. The fun doesn’t stop there though. We are excited to announce that local musician and famous singer Genaro Moreno will be performing from 5:30-6:30 p.m. After Genaro, another local and famous person will be providing entertainment. DJ Ghost will take the stage and be playing all your favorite tracks from 7-11PM.

   The Fiesta Committee hopes to be able to hold a chili-cook off and a salsa contest. The absolute last day to register for these competitions is Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 by 5 p.m. As a life long resident of the Copper Corridor I know we have some fantastic cooks, and I encourage everyone to enter. There are some great prizes that will be awarded in addition to the bragging rights the winner will receive.

   The Town of Mammoth Fiesta Committee is a non-profit and all proceeds raised go right back into the community. The Fiesta Committee is also proud to announce that many local businesses have made prize donations for the many raffles and games that will take place. The event will be an afternoon and evening of fun for the whole family. Mark your calendars, and we will see you at the block party!!!

/s/ Annie Martinez

Mammoth Fiesta Committee

