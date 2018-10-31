Elks Lodge to host Veteran’s Day Celebration

On the Elks USA website (www.elks.org) there is a page listing the historical highlights of Veteran’s Day. It starts with 1918 and a brief explanation of World War I (The Great War) and the armistice which was implemented and travels on through 1978 when Veteran’s day observance reverted to Nov. 11.

A lot can be learned about the history of the Veterans of the United States of America from the Elks, both the site and the members. They have issued an open invitation to the families “of our Brave Warriors and to our Community!” to join in on commemorating and honoring the fallen San Manuel High School Vietnam heroes on Saturday, Nov. 10. 4 p.m., at the Elks Club in San Manuel. Even though Vietnam Vets are being focused on, all veterans are welcome to attend.

Those who will be specifically honored are: Norman Garrett, Pvt. Army, Feb. 5, 1965; Tony Rosario Arriaga, SGT/Army, May 6, 1966; Mark Andrew Bateman, CPL/Army, Oct. 3, 1967; Juan Manuel Garcia, PFC/Army, Nov. 20, 1967; Allen Wade Ingram, LCpl/USMC, Sept. 24, 1968; Gary Everett Graves, PO 3rd Class/Navy, Nov. 11, 1968; and Arthur Martinez Garcia Jr., SGT/USMC, Feb. 7, 1970.

Dinner will be served. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children 3 – 10 years of age. Veterans, there will be no charge for you to attend, but, you must pre-register. Prepaid reservations are also required and the deadline to register is Thursday, Nov. 1. Reservation packets will be sent upon request, but, you may also stop by the Elks Club to pick one up.

For more information, contact Frank Martinez by calling 520-975-4592, Margarito Bejarano by phone at 520-385-2216 or by email at bejaranobc@hotmail.com, Santiago (Jim)Tells by email at santi48retired@outlook.com or Tom Miller by calling 520-591-6272.