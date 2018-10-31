Elks Lodge to host Veteran’s Day Celebration

By | Posted October 31st, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  On the Elks USA website (www.elks.org) there is a page listing the historical highlights of Veteran’s Day. It starts with 1918 and a brief explanation of World War I (The Great War) and the armistice which was implemented and travels on through 1978 when Veteran’s day observance reverted to Nov. 11.

  A  lot can be learned about the history of the Veterans of the United States of America from the Elks, both the site and the members. They have issued an open invitation to the families “of our Brave Warriors and to our Community!” to join in on commemorating and honoring the fallen San Manuel High School Vietnam heroes on Saturday, Nov. 10. 4 p.m., at the Elks Club in San Manuel. Even though Vietnam Vets are being focused on, all veterans are welcome to attend.

   Those who will be specifically honored are: Norman Garrett, Pvt. Army, Feb. 5, 1965; Tony Rosario Arriaga, SGT/Army, May 6, 1966; Mark Andrew Bateman, CPL/Army,  Oct. 3, 1967; Juan Manuel Garcia, PFC/Army, Nov. 20, 1967;  Allen Wade Ingram, LCpl/USMC, Sept. 24, 1968;  Gary Everett Graves, PO 3rd Class/Navy, Nov. 11, 1968; and Arthur Martinez Garcia Jr., SGT/USMC, Feb. 7, 1970.

   Dinner will be served. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children 3 – 10 years of age. Veterans, there will be no charge for you to attend, but, you must pre-register. Prepaid reservations are also required and the deadline to register is Thursday, Nov. 1. Reservation packets will be sent upon request, but, you may also stop by the Elks Club to pick one up.

  For more information, contact Frank Martinez by calling 520-975-4592, Margarito Bejarano by phone at 520-385-2216 or by email at bejaranobc@hotmail.com, Santiago (Jim)Tells by email at santi48retired@outlook.com or Tom Miller by calling 520-591-6272.

Staff (4957 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior advances to Semis after ‘tough’ win

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      The No.2-seed Superior football team defeated No. 7 Bagdad in the quarterfinals of the 1A state playoffs last Friday […]

    Miners have outstanding swims at Regional Meet

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      Twenty-eight high school swim teams competed at the Southern Arizona Regional Qualifier Swim Meet in Oro Valley on Oct. […]

    Mammoth Police Report – October 31, 2018

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

    Everyone is invited to the Fall Block Party in Mammoth!

    October 31st, 2018
    by

       The Town of Mammoth Fiesta Committee has some exciting news we wanted to share about the upcoming block party. […]

  • Additional Stories

    What could’ve been: San Manuel routs San Carlos in finale

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      After going winless in its first four games of the season, the San Manuel football team won four of […]

    Camacho completes basic training

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Alejandro R. Camacho graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San […]

    Living Word Chapel takes service out of the church and into the community

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      This Sunday, Nov. 4, Living Word Chapel has cancelled its worship services. Instead, members will take to the streets […]

    Jeff Gregorich named All-Arizona Superintendent of the Year

    October 31st, 2018
    by

      The Arizona School Administrators, whose 1,400 educational leaders have the honor of working with students, teachers, parents, and communities […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger