Electric light parade, winter festival Saturday in Kearny

Get those lights untangled and start decorating your floats, cars, bicycles, wagons, whatever for the annual Electric Light Parade.

Are you ready for “Sweater Weather?” There are only three days until the Electric Light Parade Saturday, Dec. 7. Are your lights in working order and are the batteries charged?

The parade line up is at the area by the Teen Center with smaller floats lining up in front of Kearny Town Hall and larger floats will line up on Jamestown starting at 5 p.m. with the parade starting at 6 p.m. and ending at the GKI. Since it is dark at 5 p.m. it is hard to have to write last minute notes for the MC, therefore it is important to have a legible script ready at parade lineup.

Uptown on Alden there will be vendors with their homemade items which make great gifts. There is no charge for the parade entries nor for the vendors. Just let Alyssa know at the Chamber office for vendor space.

Alden Rd. will be closed until 10 p.m. between Horizon Health and Wellness and Ace Hardware as soon as the parade ends so the children will be safe as they rush to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce has many family friendly activities planned for Saturday night.

So dig out those sweaters (ugly or otherwise) and get into the spirit of the holidays.