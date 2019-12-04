Electric light parade, winter festival Saturday in Kearny

By | Posted December 3rd, 2019 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Get those lights untangled and start decorating your floats, cars, bicycles, wagons, whatever for the annual Electric Light Parade.

  Are you ready for “Sweater Weather?” There are only three days until the Electric Light Parade Saturday, Dec. 7.  Are your lights in working order and are the batteries charged?  

  The parade line up is at the area by the Teen Center with smaller floats lining up in front of Kearny Town Hall and larger floats will line up on Jamestown starting at 5 p.m. with the parade starting at 6 p.m. and ending at the GKI.   Since it is dark at 5 p.m. it is hard to have to write last minute notes for the MC, therefore it is important to have a legible script ready at parade lineup.

  Uptown on Alden there will be vendors with their homemade items which make great gifts. There is no charge for the parade entries nor for the vendors.  Just let Alyssa know at the Chamber office for vendor space.

  Alden Rd. will be closed until 10 p.m. between Horizon Health and Wellness and Ace Hardware as soon as the parade ends so the children will be safe as they rush to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

  The Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce has many family friendly activities planned for Saturday night.

  So dig out those sweaters (ugly or otherwise) and get into the spirit of the holidays.

Staff (5265 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Community Working Group to discuss plans for 2020

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      The Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 11, to discuss their plans and programs for […]

    Hayden High School recognized for ‘No Place for Hate’ designation

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      Two Hayden High School students and teacher had the opportunity to attend the annual Torch of Liberty Award ceremony that […]

    Kearny Police Report – Dec. 4, 2019

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

    Super scholars at Hayden-Winkelman Schools earn special treat

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

    Hayden High School and Leonor Hambly K-8 1st quarter honor roll students were treated to a movie, “Harriet” as an incentive […]

  • Additional Stories

    There’s no place like hope for the holidays; volunteer now for CASA of Gila County

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      Think of the holiday season … for most people, happy memories come to mind and being surrounded by loved […]

    Two Aravaipa students awarded welding scholarships

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      Two Central Arizona College Aravaipa students will have a little help with their ongoing studies in welding thanks to […]

    Kearny residents wake up to a very dark Black Friday

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      The much anticipated big storm hit Arizona like a freight train after midnight after Thanksgiving.  For residents of Kearny, […]

    Khloe Gilliam mails the first letter to Santa in Kearny

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      Khloe Gilliam was first this year to mail her holiday wishes to Santa Claus.    The three-year-old writes: “Dear […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger