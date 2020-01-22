Election results listed for San Manuel Community Development Corp. Directors

The results are in …

The founding members of the Board of Directors for the San Manuel Community Development Corporation have been selected. The board members who were chosen in an election which ended last week are: Abraham Romo, Don Burch, Kennedy Ivy, RJ Engel, Evette Romero, Jenny Shotts, David Prough, Jessee David and John David.

These elected members join the members of local non-profits that were appointed by their organizations to form the 15 members of the Board of Directors. The appointed members and their organizations are: Marie Roybal, Sun Life Family Health Center; Gilda Macbain, Copper Town Association, Sharon Matthews, San Manuel Historical Society; Carl Matthews, San Manuel Senior Center; Mary Hanson, San Manuel Airport; Leanne Howell, youth representative.

Liza Noland, Director of Rural Programs for Local First Foundation sends her congratulations to the founding board members and a “huge” thank you to Dawn and Patrick Walker, Sara Tucker Craig, Bernadette Cuevas and Victoria Barton for their commitment to this process and willingness to serve the community on this board.

“Although the votes didn’t fall your way, your efforts have not gone unnoticed and are appreciated by your community!” Liza said.

Some of the next steps taken by the newly elected Board will be electing their officers and working to form a non-profit.