Election results listed for San Manuel Community Development Corp. Directors

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
The results are in …

  The founding members of the Board of Directors for the San Manuel Community Development Corporation have been selected. The board members who were chosen in an election which ended last week are: Abraham Romo, Don Burch, Kennedy Ivy, RJ Engel, Evette Romero, Jenny Shotts, David Prough, Jessee David and John David.

  These elected members join the members of local non-profits that were appointed by their organizations to form the 15 members of the Board of Directors. The appointed members and their organizations are: Marie Roybal, Sun Life Family Health Center; Gilda Macbain, Copper Town Association, Sharon Matthews, San Manuel Historical Society; Carl Matthews, San Manuel Senior Center; Mary Hanson, San Manuel Airport; Leanne Howell, youth representative.

  Liza Noland, Director of Rural Programs for Local First Foundation sends her congratulations to the founding board members and a “huge” thank you to Dawn and Patrick Walker, Sara Tucker Craig, Bernadette Cuevas and Victoria Barton for their commitment to this process and willingness to serve the community on this board. 

  “Although the votes didn’t fall your way, your efforts have not gone unnoticed and are appreciated by your community!” Liza said.

  Some of the next steps taken by the newly elected Board will be electing their officers and working to form a non-profit. 

John Hernandez (746 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Mt. Vista Jr. High’s Morris wins CJHL Wrestling Championship; five other Cougars place

    8 hours ago
    by

     Mt. Vista Junior High eighth-grader Tommy Morris won the championship of his weight division (118) at the Central Junior High […]

    San Manuel Library patrons to vote for board members

    8 hours ago
    by

      The San Manuel Library will be holding its election at the library for three board seats. Voting begins Jan. 27 and continues […]

    Lady Miners rout Lady Vipers, 60 – 13

    8 hours ago
    by

      San Manuel sophomore Aubrey Encinas and junior Victoria Zazueta combined for 42 points in the 22nd-ranked Lady Miners lopsided […]

    Cody Days to celebrate Buffalo Bill’s birth, time in Oracle Feb. 22 & 23

    8 hours ago
    by

      On Feb. 22 and 23, 2020, Cody Days will be celebrated in Oracle at the Oracle Inn. This is […]

  • Additional Stories

    Oracle Piano Society to host CDO Symphony Orchestra

    8 hours ago
    by

     A benefit concert to raise funds for the Canyon del Oro High School Symphony Orchestra will be held at the […]

    Miners play full game in victory against San Miguel

    8 hours ago
    by

      The No. 13-ranked San Manuel boys’ basketball has found difficulty playing with the same intensity and skill level after […]

    Driver in fatal crash arrested

    8 hours ago
    by

      Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alex Lujan, 42, following a crash last week that left his passenger, Elizabeth Raschke, […]

    Twelfth Annual Home & Building Tour showcases Superior’s unique structures: from restored homes to a historic hotel

    9 hours ago
    by

      On Jan. 25-26, 2020, the Superior Chamber of Commerce will present the 12th Annual Home & Building Tour. This unique event […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger