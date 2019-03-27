Earth Day and other April events at Oracle State Park

Spring is definitely in the air at Oracle State Park. Case in point: the park’s Ceanothus bush. This bush up to 6 1/2 feet tall is blooming now in the Park. You smell it and hear the buzzing of the bees before you see it. Other times of the year, it goes unnoticed.

Why not take advantage of the warmer spring temperatures and take a small hike or picnic at the Oracle State Park?

The park will play host to an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20. Activities will be held throughout the day including live music, poetry readings, food, camping demos, guided tours and star party! Thanks to Friends of Oracle State Park for music sponsorship!

Earth Day Schedule

9 a.m.: Wildflower Walk

10 a.m.: Environmental Education Trail Program Sampler – Learn more about the park’s habitat

11 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Guided Tours of the historic Kannally Ranch House

Noon to 6 p.m.: Bubba Burgers Food Truck, Summit Hut back-pack fitting and camping equipment demos; Info booths by Arizona Trail Association, Sonoran Desert Mountain Bike Club and Friends of Oracle State Park

Noon: Live music with Hypno-Pad (electro-ambient drumscapes)

2 p.m.: Live Music with Freddie Terry, the Singing Beekeeper

3 p.m.: Boots & Bikes Poetry Readings, with three authors, in the ranch house living room

5 p.m.: Live music concert with Austin Owen and Outer Limits

7:30 p.m.: Star Party, with telescopes by SaddleBrooke SkyGazers Club

Kannally Ranch House

Self-guided tours of the historic Kannally Ranch House are ongoing. Visit the park office/gift-shop and take a self-guided tour through the multi-level Kannally family home. The Mediterranean-Revival Style ranch house built 1929-1933, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Also offered are guided tours of the historic Kannally Ranch House which begin at 11 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday, for the drop-in public. 45-minute duration. Alternate times and days may be added by reservation.

Other Events

• Friday, March 29: Bird Migration, 3:30 p.m. with instructor and bird specialist, Kathe Anderson, in the living room of the historic Kannally Ranch House, for about an hour. This interactive class explores the basics and some unusual aspects of bird migration. Why do birds migrate? How do they find their way? What kind of preparation do birds need before migrating? What are the hazards? Learn some migration vocabulary, amazing feats of migration and when to be alert for migration in Arizona. The class will be followed by a Guided Bird Walk at 5 p.m. The sunset bird walk will wrap up by 7 p.m., before dark. Please call for a reservation to participate in one or both activities (520) 896-2425; free with park admission of $7 per vehicle.

• Saturday, March 30: Birding and Breakfast, 7 a.m. Kathe Anderson offers an early morning guided bird walk at the park beginning at 7 a.m. Following the two-hour walk, participants will be treated to a special breakfast offering on the patio of the historic Kannally Ranch House, courtesy of the Friends of Oracle State Park. The group will review the morning sightings while enjoying coffee, treats and great views. Cost of $10 includes the park entrance fee. A reservation is required, please call (520) 896-2425.

• Friday, April 5 & April 26: Guided Bird Walk, 8:15 a.m. Join volunteer guide, Mary Ellen, for her final two bird walks of the spring season at Oracle State Park. Oracle is a beautiful, quiet park at about 4500 feet elevation, with different habitat than Tucson, offering a chance to see higher elevation species. Meet at the Kannally Ranch House parking lot. Entry free with an AZ State Parks Annual Pass or $7 per vehicle. No reservation needed.

Please check the Oracle State Park website for continuing updates: https://azstateparks.com/oracle/events