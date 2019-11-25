Early Thanksgiving at Oracle Community Center

Posted November 25th, 2019

Thanksgiving at the Oracle Community Center.

The Oracle Community Center hosted a Thanksgiving potluck on Saturday, Nov. 23. It was open to the public and many turned out for the event. The food was delicious!

  Thanksgiving at the Oracle Community Center.
  • Thanksgiving at the Oracle Community Center.
