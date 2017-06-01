Dudleyville area youth learn how to ‘Build A Better World’

FLORENCE, AZ — “Build A Better World” is the theme of the youth summer reading program that debuts in Dudleyville on Wednesday, June 7. The three books featured during the story time are cleverly illustrated and designed to capture the attention of a variety of ages.

The 2017 Summer Reading Program is open to all Dudleyville area young people from ages 4 through 14. Each session includes story time, games, crafts, and more.

Build A Better World

Wednesdays in June – June 7, 14, 21, 28

10-11:30 a.m.

Dudleyville Multigenerational Center

4004 N. Dudleyville Rd.

Some of the books to be enjoyed during story time include:

* Things I Can do to Help My World by Melanie Walsh

* The Night Gardner by Terry & Eric Fan

* Bustle in the Bushes by Giles Andreae

For more information call the Pinal County Library District office at (520) 866-6457.

The youth summer reading program is free of charge to participants.