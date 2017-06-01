Dudleyville area youth learn how to ‘Build A Better World’

By | Posted June 1st, 2017 |

Dudleyville’s summer reading program is set to start soon!

FLORENCE, AZ — “Build A Better World” is the theme of the youth summer reading program that debuts in Dudleyville on Wednesday, June 7.  The three books featured during the story time are cleverly illustrated and designed to capture the attention of a variety of ages.

   The 2017 Summer Reading Program is open to all Dudleyville area young people from ages 4 through 14.  Each session includes story time, games, crafts, and more.

Build A Better World

Wednesdays in June – June 7, 14, 21, 28

10-11:30 a.m.

Dudleyville Multigenerational Center

4004 N. Dudleyville Rd.

  Some of the books to be enjoyed during story time include:

Things I Can do to Help My World by Melanie Walsh

The Night Gardner by Terry & Eric Fan

Bustle in the Bushes by Giles Andreae

   For more information call the Pinal County Library District office at (520) 866-6457.

   The youth summer reading program is free of charge to participants.

  • Additional Stories

    Wayne Newman earns Bachelor of Science in Nursing

    June 1st, 2017
    by

      Wayne Newman graduated from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee on May 6, 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree […]

    Celebration planned for softball opening day in San Manuel

    June 1st, 2017
    by

    San Manuel –  The opening celebration of  the 2017 Summer Season of Softball is scheduled to be held on Thursday, […]

    Local high school making more technical classes available to students

    June 1st, 2017
    by

      San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School is excited to offer additional courses for the 2017-2018 school year as a member […]

    Former San Manuel teacher awarded for inspiring others to shine

    June 1st, 2017
    by

    TUCSON, Ariz. – Desiree Romo, a sixth grade Language Arts teacher at L.W. Cross Middle School in northwest Tucson and […]

    Students honors presented at Ray High School

    June 1st, 2017
    by

      The 2016-17 Ray High School Classroom Awards Assembly was held May 18 in the RHS auditorium.   The program […]

    Ray High School students take to the water

    June 1st, 2017
    by

      Ramon Rublacaba’s science classes spent an afternoon at the Kearny Town Pool  to test their cardboard and plastic boats.  […]

    Ada Denese ‘Dee’ Wolf

    June 1st, 2017
    by

      Ada Denese “Dee” Wolf, age 84, passed away, May 23, 2017, at home in Mount Vernon, WA.   She […]

    San Manuel Library to host annual Summer Reading Program

    June 1st, 2017
    by

      IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN!! The annual San Manuel reading program is ready to kickoff!   Children wishing to participate […]

