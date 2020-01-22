Driver in fatal crash arrested

Alex Lujan

Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alex Lujan, 42, following a crash last week that left his passenger, Elizabeth Raschke, 44, dead.

First responders from San Manuel Fire Department and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene of an accident in the area of W. Webb Dr. and W. Main St. in San Manuel at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, after a 2014 Nissan Maxima, driven by Lujan, collided into the rear of a parked steel utility trailer.

The victim sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lujan was transported to a hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, PCSO Public Information Officer reported that Lujan was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail in Florence. He was charged with manslaughter and driving while under the influence and was being held on a $25,000 bond.

(Lujan’s age was originally reported to the San Manuel Miner as 49. PCSO corrected that. He is 42.)