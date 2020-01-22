Driver in fatal crash arrested

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Alex Lujan

  Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alex Lujan, 42, following a crash last week that left his passenger, Elizabeth Raschke, 44, dead.

  First responders from San Manuel Fire Department and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene of an accident in the area of W. Webb Dr. and W. Main St. in San Manuel at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, after a 2014 Nissan Maxima, driven by Lujan, collided into the rear of a parked steel utility trailer. 

  The victim sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lujan was transported to a hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. 

  On Wednesday, Jan. 15, PCSO Public Information Officer reported that Lujan was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail in Florence. He was charged with manslaughter and driving while under the influence and was being held on a $25,000 bond.

  (Lujan’s age was originally reported to the San Manuel Miner as 49. PCSO corrected that. He is 42.)

Staff (5281 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Election results listed for San Manuel Community Development Corp. Directors

    8 hours ago
    by

      The founding members of the Board of Directors for the San Manuel Community Development Corporation have been selected. The […]

    Mt. Vista Jr. High’s Morris wins CJHL Wrestling Championship; five other Cougars place

    8 hours ago
    by

     Mt. Vista Junior High eighth-grader Tommy Morris won the championship of his weight division (118) at the Central Junior High […]

    San Manuel Library patrons to vote for board members

    8 hours ago
    by

      The San Manuel Library will be holding its election at the library for three board seats. Voting begins Jan. 27 and continues […]

    Lady Miners rout Lady Vipers, 60 – 13

    8 hours ago
    by

      San Manuel sophomore Aubrey Encinas and junior Victoria Zazueta combined for 42 points in the 22nd-ranked Lady Miners lopsided […]

  • Additional Stories

    Cody Days to celebrate Buffalo Bill’s birth, time in Oracle Feb. 22 & 23

    8 hours ago
    by

      On Feb. 22 and 23, 2020, Cody Days will be celebrated in Oracle at the Oracle Inn. This is […]

    Oracle Piano Society to host CDO Symphony Orchestra

    8 hours ago
    by

     A benefit concert to raise funds for the Canyon del Oro High School Symphony Orchestra will be held at the […]

    Miners play full game in victory against San Miguel

    8 hours ago
    by

      The No. 13-ranked San Manuel boys’ basketball has found difficulty playing with the same intensity and skill level after […]

    Twelfth Annual Home & Building Tour showcases Superior’s unique structures: from restored homes to a historic hotel

    9 hours ago
    by

      On Jan. 25-26, 2020, the Superior Chamber of Commerce will present the 12th Annual Home & Building Tour. This unique event […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger