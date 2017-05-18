Digital photographers meet May 20 at the Arboretum

  Photographers of all skill levels who enjoy digital image post processing will meet Saturday May 20 at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, from 10 a.m. until noon in the Smith Building’s air-conditioned lecture room. The informal roundtable discussions are free to BTA annual members and also AZ State Parks pass-holders, and included with $12.50 daily park admission for nonmembers. 

  Beginners are welcome at these monthly meetups, which expanded this Spring to include a variety of photo-processing software and platforms (LightRoom, Photoshop, etc).

  Tim Wohlever coordinates the group and has an online survey that offers a chance to tell organizers about the software you prefer, and skill levels of participants, so meetings can be tailored around topics and experience as meetups continue during the Summer and Fall. 

  Want more info about this group? Take a minute to email Tim an RSVP that you plan to attend

tim.wohlever@gmail.com

