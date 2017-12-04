Dickey Ministries’ Farewell Concert Tour to stop in Dudleyville

Winkelman – As part of the Dickey Ministries’ Farewell Concert tour, the Southwestern Gospel Concert of Praise and Encouragement with Phil Dickey will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., at the San Pedro Valley Baptist Church, located at 4670 N. Dudleyville Rd. in Dudleyville.



Why, after having been on the road for over 20 years of encouraging the church through musical concerts, CD”s and a periodic email ministry letter, are Phil and Joy Dickey bidding this way of life goodbye?



Beginning this last summer, the ministry in its present form began to be phased out so that Phil and Joy are able to assume their new roles with GraceWorks Global, an international ministry dedicated to taking the message of the Gospel to the world. During this Farewell Concert Tour, Phil is sharing information about their new ministry, as well as a musical message of encouragement. For those who wish to remain in touch, there will be a clipboard provided on the display table, where you are asked to print legibly to sign up for new ministry mailing list.



Dickey Ministries has been supported, over the years, by what is known as love offerings from those who attend where they are ministering. This has not changed. There is no set price for the CDs for those who wish to have a copy of the music. A container will also be provided on the display table for the purpose of love offerings.



Dickey Ministries simply asks, when it comes to giving, “ As you consider your donation for CDs and/or download cards. Let the Lord show you what He would have you give.”