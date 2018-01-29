DECA members bring home medals from district competition

Superior – On Jan. 16 seven Superior High School DECA students attended the District 4 DECA competition: Mathew Hernandez, Naomi-Bo Hing, Victoria Juarez, Ashley Lira, Makayla Martinez, Jewel Meza and Malayza Rogers.

These students competed against 250 other students in the areas of Principles of Marketing, Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Quick Serve Restaurant Management, Marketing Communications, Hotel and Lodging Management, and Retail Merchandising. Medals were won in these categories, by these students:

• Test Medal Winner: Naomi-Bo Hing; Mathew Hernandez; and Ashley Lira.

• Role Play Winners for their section: Mathew Hernandez, Ashley Lira, Malayza Rogers, and Makayla Martinez.

Second Place Over All, in their event:

• Matthew Hernandez – Hotel and Lodging management

• Ashley Lira – Marketing Communications, and

• Malayza Rogers – Principles of Marketing

Students will compete again in March in hopes of receiving medals at the State level. State level winners will then proceed to the International Competition being held in April in Atlanta.