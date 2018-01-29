DECA members bring home medals from district competition

By | Posted 18 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Superior High School DECA members.

Superior – On Jan. 16  seven Superior High School DECA students attended the District 4 DECA competition: Mathew Hernandez, Naomi-Bo Hing, Victoria Juarez, Ashley Lira, Makayla Martinez, Jewel Meza and Malayza Rogers.

  These students competed against 250 other students in the areas of Principles of Marketing, Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Quick Serve Restaurant Management, Marketing Communications, Hotel and Lodging Management, and Retail Merchandising.  Medals were won in these categories, by these students:

• Test Medal Winner: Naomi-Bo Hing; Mathew Hernandez; and Ashley Lira.

• Role Play Winners for their section: Mathew Hernandez, Ashley Lira, Malayza Rogers, and Makayla Martinez.

   Second Place Over All, in their event:

• Matthew Hernandez – Hotel and Lodging management

• Ashley Lira – Marketing Communications, and

• Malayza Rogers – Principles of Marketing

  Students will compete again in March in hopes of receiving medals at the State level. State level winners will then proceed to the International Competition being held in April in  Atlanta.

Staff (4437 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    In Your Biz: Daystar Studios – Marilee Lasch

    18 hours ago
    by

    The three story home at the corner of Lime and Magma is more than just a home. It is also […]

    San Manuel Elks honor local First Responders, say, ‘Thanks’

    19 hours ago
    by

      They usually see us at our absolute worst. Sick, injured, or in trouble. No one ever remembers their names […]

    Golf benefit for Queen Valley Fire Department

    19 hours ago
    by

      The Queen Valley Fire Auxiliary is hosting its 29th annual golf tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the […]

    Kearny doctor’s medical license suspended over alleged overprescribing of opioid pain medications

    20 hours ago
    by

      A Kearny doctor has had his medical license suspended by the Arizona Medical Board (AMB) following interim findings that […]

  • Additional Stories

    Locals Attend BLM’s Ray Land Exchange Public Hearing

    20 hours ago
    by

      Local residents of the Copper Basin area attended the Ray Land Exchange/Plan Amendment public hearing, hosted by the Bureau […]

    Superior approves community development agreement with Resolution Copper

    18 hours ago
    by

      The Town of Superior is pleased to announce the approval of an economic and community development agreement with Resolution […]

    Superior Police Report – Jan. 24, 2018

    18 hours ago
    by

      According to state law, police may arrest suspected offenders by two methods. The suspect may be physically taken into […]

    Pastor’s Corner: God Can Bring Us Back to Life

    18 hours ago
    by

    A summary of Ezekiel 37:11-14 says:  ‘We are dead and our hope is gone.’  The Lord says, ‘I will open […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger