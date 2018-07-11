Dakota Willis chooses ARC/NEPC for Eagle project

A local Boy Scout working towards his Eagle rank has found a wonderful recipient for his community service project.

Dakota Willis looked around town and saw that there was several different ways that he could benefit our community.

He chose the ARC/NEPC for his Eagle Scout Project.

The ARC was in great need of new clothing racks. Dakota had help from local scout members and his family they went to work right away on building the racks from the ground up. This consisted of measuring, cutting, grinding, welding, and painting. several hours of service went into this project.

When finished Dakota was able to present four new clothing racks the our local ARC.

Dakota will attend his board of review in the near future to finalize becoming an Eagle Scout. He will be the third Eagle Scout in his home as well as having several cousins that have earned this honorable title.

Congratulations, Dakota!