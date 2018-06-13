CWG to show mine subsidence video on June 13

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  The next meeting of the Town of Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will be held Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Superior Chamber of Commerce meeting room. Resolution Copper Company will present a video simulating development and subsidence of the mine site. The group will also continue its discussion of how to preserve the community’s historic cultural legacy. Superior area residents are encouraged to offer suggestions at: http://superiorazcwg.org/comment-form/

  The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects.

  Meetings are held at the Superior Chamber of Commerce at 165 W. Main St. in Superior from 6-8 p.m., most often on the second Wednesday of each month. The public is welcome, and time is reserved on the agenda for everyone’s comments, questions, and discussion.

  More information about the CWG as well as agendas, meeting summaries, and past presentations are available for public review at the Superior Chamber of Commerce offices and at the Superior Public Library at 99 North Kellner Avenue, as well as online at http://SuperiorAZCWG.org/

Staff (4682 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    In Your Biz: Picket Post Antiques

    15 hours ago
    by

    At the corner of Main St. and Lobb Ave. in the Porter’s Building complex, there is a treasure trove of […]

    Sea Lions Swim Team win home opener

    16 hours ago
    by

      The Sea Lions Swim Team hosted Eloy and Florence at the Mammoth Pool on Saturday for the first Home […]

    Copper Basin Chamber to host planning retreat

    16 hours ago
    by

      The Copper Basin Chamber of  Commerce invites all businesses in the Kearny/Hayden/Winkelman and surrounding areas, as well as people […]

    Copper Basin area Little League All Stars announced

    16 hours ago
    by

      Summertime in Arizona brings more than just the monsoon rains or even wishes for the monsoon rains.   Summertime […]

  • Additional Stories

    Kelvin Bridge Replacement officially open – in memory of Stephani Yesenski

    16 hours ago
    by

      On Friday June 8, 2018, a dedication and opening were held for the Kelvin Bridge Replacement Project by Pinal […]

    Studio 48 – Arizona Film Commission topic of Next Rural by Choice Forum

    16 hours ago
    by

      The Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition and the Southern Gila County Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host […]

    Rebuild Superior Announces Community Meeting to Discuss Ideas to Preserve Superior History due to Smelter and historic building teardown

    11 hours ago
    by

    Superior, AZ – Rebuild Superior Inc. invites local residents of Superior and the region to attend a special community meeting […]

    Pastor’s Corner: The Glory of God

    15 hours ago
    by

    Matthew 18:4 tells us, “Whoever humbles himself like this little child is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”  Being humble is […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger