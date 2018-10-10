CVRMC Health Fair and Tri-City FD Open House set for Oct. 13

Posted October 10th, 2018

  Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center and Tri-City Fire Department are hosting events on Oct. 13. 

  The Health Fair will kick-off with the “Get Fit Run” beginning at 7:30 a.m.  Runners/Walkers can register early at CVRMC.org and click on “2018 5K Waiver and Registration” on the scrolling menu or on the “Health Fair” picture at the bottom of the page.  The Health Fair will take place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. with over 60 vendors sharing health, wellness, and safety information.  “Med Talks” will take place beginning at 9 a.m. with CVRMC doctors speaking on different topics.  Other fun will include a climbing wall and a bouncy castle.

  After the Health Fair, or before, visit the Tri-City Fire Department “Open House” to learn about the people, equipment, fire trucks, ambulances, helicopters and other things to see and explore when there is an emergency. The “Open House” begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

  Lots of fun and education at both events! Attend both events and you can enter your ticket into a drawing to win a computer and other prizes!

