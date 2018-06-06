CVIT opens applications for a paid six week internship program in cooperation with ASARCO

CVIT is proud to announce that the paid internship program will take place in the summer of 2018.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and completed either Welding Program at Ray High School or Central Program through Gila Community College. Students who graduated in the last three years qualify.

Each intern will go through comprehensive, on job training at ASARCO Ray operations. Interns will refresh their welding skills but also participate in soft skills training. Interns will spend some time in Human Resources and office environment to polish their communication skills. The stipends of $2,000 each will be paid at completion of the program and interns will be encouraged to apply for open positions at ASARCO.

This program is possible due to the funding from a Middle Skills Grant awarded to CVIT by Science Foundation Arizona through JP Chase Foundation. Interns upon completion of the program will not be required to apply for positions in ASARCO but learn valuable skills. Detailed training program will provided on request. For more information please contact CVIT’s Executive Director Mike O’Neal at mo’neal@cvit81.org or 928-242-1907.