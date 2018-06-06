CVIT opens applications for a paid six week internship program in cooperation with ASARCO

By | Posted June 6th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  CVIT is proud to announce that the paid internship program will take place in the summer of 2018.

  Applicants must be 18 years of age and completed either Welding Program at Ray High School or Central Program through Gila Community College. Students who graduated in the last three years qualify.

  Each intern will go through comprehensive, on job training at ASARCO Ray operations. Interns will refresh their welding skills but also participate in soft skills training.  Interns will spend some time in Human Resources and office environment to polish their communication skills. The stipends of $2,000 each will be paid at completion of the program and interns will be encouraged to apply for open positions at ASARCO.

  This program is possible due to the funding from a Middle Skills Grant awarded to CVIT by Science Foundation Arizona through JP Chase Foundation. Interns upon completion of the program will not be required to apply for positions in ASARCO but learn valuable skills. Detailed training program will provided on request. For more information please contact CVIT’s Executive Director Mike O’Neal at mo’neal@cvit81.org or 928-242-1907.

Staff (4660 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Ray District High School hosts annual Athletic Banquet

    June 6th, 2018
    by

      Ray District High School held its Athletic Banquet on the night of Tuesday, May 22, at the high school […]

    Copper Basin Chamber welcomes new members

    June 6th, 2018
    by

    The Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome our newest members;   Apache Sky Casino, CM Wireless, Roberts […]

    Hayden announces award winners at Athletic Banquet

    June 6th, 2018
    by

      Hayden High School recently recognized several student-athletes at its Athletic Banquet. Many of the Lobos athletic programs have continued […]

    New Gila County CASA volunteer sworn in

    June 6th, 2018
    by

      On Wednesday May 30, 2018 Monika Sneezy took an oath in front of the Honorable Judge Wright to become […]

  • Additional Stories

    State champs defeat Superior First Responders on foot, in field

    June 6th, 2018
    by

      Last Saturday’s charity softball game, between the 1A State Champion Superior Pantherettes and the Superior Police and Fire Departments, […]

    Oracle, San Manuel residents train Girl Scouts to change lives

    June 6th, 2018
    by

      Michael Reddish and Jeff Egan trained the Girl Scouts of Camp Whispering Pines. The Girl Scout leaders were trained […]

    Local Scouts install flags at park in Kearny

    June 6th, 2018
    by

    Several Eagle Scouts this week installed new flags at the Copper & Rail Park in Kearny. The boys were also […]

    AMR provides free CPR training

    June 6th, 2018
    by

      Thanks to AMR and the Oracle Fire Department, Tri-Community residents are better equipped to save lives.   Late in […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger