Curt Cook leaves Ray School District; board approves ‘separation settlement’

At the Ray School District Board meeting held on July 12, 2018, the Board approved a separation agreement with Administrator Curt Cook.

Cook no longer works for the district.

A special meeting was held on July 10, 2018. At the meeting, the Board, in executive session, consulted with the Governing Board’s attorney regarding employee separation and contract negotiations concerning Administrator Cook. No details of the approved separation agreement were provided at the July 12 meeting. No one signed up for Call to the Public.

In other actions, Abigail Pitner was approved for a 5th grade teaching position. A 2% addendum to teachers pay was approved for the 20X2020 legislation. The fiscal Year 2018-2019 budget and publication was approved. Student handbooks for elementary and jr./sr. high school were approved as well as jr./sr. high school activity and participation fees. The jr./sr. high school athletic handbook decision was tabled for next month due to errors on some dates. The Board approved the opening of an account and a credit card with Pinal County Federal Credit Union. An action to create a bond committee was approved. Approval was granted to contract with The Wellness Center for psychologist services including emergency service.

The Governing Board accepted the resignations of Jane Newman, School Psychologist, and Dana Cook, Certified Teacher. New hires are Johnny Rodriguez, elementary school custodial position, and Gabrielle Montano, PE Aide. New coaches are Jason Cude, girls’ basketball, and Gabrielle Montano, junior high volleyball. Volunteer coaches are Wayne Cude, girls’ basketball, and Savannah Willis, girls’ basketball.

Travel was approved for Sam Colton to attend CTE Conference in Tucson July 13 -18 and Jacob Harmon to attend AASBO Conference in Tucson July 18-21.