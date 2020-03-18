COVID-19 – Closures and Cancellations Across the Region

The Oracle Public Library closed its doors Monday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. All local libraries in the Copper Corridor are likewise closed. Mammoth Library is exploring the possibility of a “drive-up” service for its patrons.

With everything changing quickly in response to the COVID-19 (Corona Virus) many of the municipalities and school districts are closing and or reducing human connections to reduce the spread of the virus to the greater Copper Corridor region. These efforts are being put into place to flatten the curve in order to not put additional stress on the health care system.

As per recommendations by the CDC, the President of the United States and Governor Doug Ducey, everyone is asked to social distance themself and avoid being in groups of more than 10 people. Local restaurants and retail establishments, especially restaurants in Pinal, Maricopa and Pima Counties are asked to limit their operations to no more than 10 people in their establishments and for restaurants to switch to curbside or take out orders in order to limit person to person interactions.

It is important to know that all police and fire systems will operate as usual across the region. The CDC has issued many new protocols for how EMS handle calls to both the safety of the patient and first responder. Should you have symptoms of COVID-19, it is recommended you call your primary care physician before calling 911 or going to the emergency room. Should you need to call 911, please identify if you are experiencing respiratory distress.

Schools: Governor Doug Ducey has ordered all schools to be closed for through March 27; they are expected to re-open on March 30 unless an extension of the closure is needed. Districts are also learning how this will affect state wide assessment testing and sports schedules.

The AIA Executive Board voted to maintain the State Championship schedules for spring sports at this time.

Hayden-Winkelman School District is continuing free food services to anyone 18 and younger in the community. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, HWUSD schools will provide meals FREE for anyone 18 and under. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered daily Monday-Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the following locations: Winkelman Pregnancy Center, Hayden Senior Center, Pinitos Park, Indian Hills, Dudleyville Lionel Ruiz Multigenerational Center, Central Arizona College Marquee, Redwood Inn Mammoth, Dripping Springs Cooley Ranch turnoff and Kearny Park by swimming pool

You are encouraged to pick up your sack breakfasts and lunches and take them home to keep up with recommended guidelines of social distancing

Superior Unified and Ray Unified have not announced any official food distribution plans. Superior is considering a drive up option for students to pick up a cold breakfast and lunch each day. Both Superior and Ray are currently on spring break at this time so food service would not start until Monday, March 23, 2020.

Central Arizona College has moved all classes for this semester to all online classes and all campuses are closed through March 23, 2020.

Hayden: The Town of Hayden has announced that the dining room of the Senior Center has been closed and will remain closed until it is recommended to open. Those who visit the Senior Center for their meals can either pick up a meal at the Senior Center or request a home delivered meal. Home delivery meals will continue as scheduled. To sign up for a home delivered meal please call the Hayden Senior Center at 520-356-7035.

Town Hall operations, police, fire, public works and the golf course will remain open. Hayden is not restricting public access into Town Hall at this time.

Weddings at the Golf Course will be cancelled due to the Governor’s order and all other events scheduled will be handled on a case by case situation.

Kearny: The Town of Kearny will be restricting access to Town Hall; staff will be working on essential business only. Residents of Kearny can pay their bill via mail or may pay their utility bill at the Police Department using the drop box in the lobby.

The Kearny Public Library will also be closed for the next two weeks along with the Transfer Station.

They will not be issuing any new rentals for the parks or for Constitution Hall. The Town plans to honor existing permits for now but those who are on the schedule should contact Town Hall as things change quickly.

The Easter event has been canceled.

Mammoth: The Library and community center will be closed and no further rentals of the community center will be issued at this time. The lobbies for the Town Hall and Police Department will be closed.

The police department can be reached through the non-emergency number at 520-487-2248; residents with an emergency should call 911.

Town Hall will be accepting utility payments via phone or residents can use the drop box outside.

San Manuel & Oracle: The libraries in San Manuel and Oracle have been closed. The San Manuel Senior Center is remaining open for now but those who attend the Senior Center should call Hazel at 520-385-4586. The Oracle Visitor Center has also closed for the time being.

Superior: The Town of Superior has declared an Emergency allowing the Mayor to act by proclamation in order to combat the spread of the virus. The Superior Public Library and Senior Center are closed until further notice. All Senior Center meals will go to a home delivery service; to request a home delivered meals please call the Senior Center at 520-689-5182.

The Town of Superior has closed Town Hall to public access; staff is working by appointment only and all meetings are being switched to an online or phone meetings. Please call ahead to Town Hall to arrange for any meetings regarding building permits or funeral services.

Should there be a public safety emergency residents are encouraged to call 911 however for non-emergency related matters requiring police services, residents should call the non-emergency number 520-866-5111.

For the time being the transfer station will remain open and all fees are being waived. Residents who are experiencing any type of public works emergency should call the Town Hall at 520-689-5752 to submit a work order.

All rentals or event permits for the Magma Club or parks and other facilities are cancelled. Events can be rescheduled for a later date or refunds for rentals can be processed by calling Town Hall.

Burials at the cemetery will be honored however no groups of more than 10 people can attend the burials. Those having funerals should contact their local church to learn more about individual church protocols.

The Superior Chamber of Commerce and Caboose Visitor Center are also closed until further notice.

Mayor Mila Besich has asked all local restaurants to convert into only curbside or take out order and to limit guests in their dining rooms to no more than 10 people.