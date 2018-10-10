Copper Town Days celebration and car show set for Saturday

By | Posted October 10th, 2018 |

Copper Town Days Association made a donation to the Tri-Community Food Bank. The food bank is only one of the local non-profits that benefits from the generosity of the Copper Town Days Association.

  Here it is, the second week in October and that means it is time to shine up your shoes, as well as your fenders, in preparation for the 9th Annual Copper Town Days celebration and car show brought to you by the Copper Town Association.

  Year after year, locals and fun seekers, from near and far, gather together to celebrate the past, present and hopes for the future of the Tri-Community area while taking in some beautiful automotive sites, delightful cuisine and an earful of joyful noise.

  This year, there will be the annual car show, as well as the expected and welcome food, crafts and information booths. There will be live entertainment, games and a jumping castle for the kids.

  Proceeds earned from this event will stay local, and be applied to such events as the Elks Grad Night, Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas party for the children. Also, there are donations planned for the Tri-Community Food Bank.

  Remember the date: Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the San Manuel Elks parking lot for fun with a purpose. Bring your friends and family to make a good day with the Copper Town Association, great cars, food and family fun even better.

