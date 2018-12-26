Copper-plated Santa’s Elves: Capstone-Pinto Valley Mine delivers toy donation to Superior Police Department

Angie Fischer, with Capstone-Pinto Valley Mine, presents Francine Gonzalez of the Superior Police Dept an entire pick up truck load of new toys for Christmas. This effort was made possible by the generous giving of the employees at the Mine when Angie challenged them to each give just one hour’s worth of their time to those in need. The outpouring of gifts were massive and similar amounts were also given to other area Towns.

Staff ( 5022 Posts There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.