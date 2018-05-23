Copper Corridor high schools set commencement for May 24, 25

Copper Corridor high schools will celebrate commencement this week.

San Manuel High School will host the 63rd annual commencement on Thursday, May 24, on Littau Field. The Valedictory address will be delivered by Julia Cardenas Tellez. Angeleaha Jennings will deliver the Salutatory address.

The San Manuel High School class of 2018 has 60 members.

Hayden High School Commencement will be held Friday, May 25, at Lalo Serrano Memorial Field in Winkelman. The Valedictorian is Robert Bohrn and Salutatorian is Aliyana Perez. The two will speak during the ceremony.

The Hayden High School Class of 2018 has 18 members.

Ray High School’s Commencement will also be held Friday, May 25, at the Dave McFee Memorial Field. Commencement speakers include: Valedictorian Sage Berg and Salutatorians Claire Cude and Elizabeth Ziegler.

The Ray High School Class of 2018 has 34 members.

Superior High School commencement is set for Friday, May 25, on Memorial Field. The Valedictory addresses will be delivered by Mathew Hernandez and Naomi-Bo Hing. Victoria Juarez will deliver the Salutatory address.

The Superior High School Class of 2018 has 27 members.

All four ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m.

Congratulations to all the graduates. Best of luck to all of you as you begin the next journey in your lives.