Copper Corridor EDC to host two presentations Friday on transportation and substance abuse

The Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 15, 2017 at the Central Arizona College Aravaipa Campus with the business meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the CCEDC board will hear a presentation on the Pinal County Transportation Authority Tax Increase ballot measure.

At 11 a.m. the Arizona Youth Partnership will host a kick off meeting to discuss how a regional substance abuse coalition can be created and their efforts to apply for a federal Drug Free Communities grant to benefit the region.

For more information on this meeting or the presentations please contact Mila Besich-Lira at 520-827-0676.