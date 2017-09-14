Copper Corridor EDC to host two presentations Friday on transportation and substance abuse

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition

The Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 15, 2017 at the Central Arizona College Aravaipa Campus with the business meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m.

  At 10 a.m., the CCEDC board will hear a presentation on the Pinal County Transportation Authority Tax Increase ballot measure. 

  At 11 a.m. the Arizona Youth Partnership will host a kick off meeting to discuss how a regional substance abuse coalition can be created and their efforts to apply for a federal Drug Free Communities grant to benefit the region. 

  For more information on this meeting or the presentations please contact Mila Besich-Lira at 520-827-0676.

Mila Besich-Lira (362 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Lady Miners recover to beat Santa Cruz

    7 hours ago
    by

      After dropping the first set against Santa Cruz on Sept. 5, the San Manuel volleyball team won the next […]

    Kempton’s Korner in Oracle offers great gift items and more

    7 hours ago
    by

        Kempton’s Korner in Oracle has been open since September 2016. The store is owned and operated by Mary, […]

    Hayden High School to celebrate Homecoming Friday

    8 hours ago
    by

      Hayden High School’s Homecoming festivities will get underway this Friday with a parade starting at 4 p.m. Anyone participating […]

    Ray Bearcats rout Tigers, 52 – 20

    8 hours ago
    by

      The Ray football team improved to 2 – 1 on the season after its second-straight lopsided victory. The Cats […]

  • Additional Stories

    Copper Corridor man involved in finding, returning stolen painting worth millions

    8 hours ago
    by

      You may have read or heard the story about a valuable stolen painting that was recently found and returned […]

    GLOW! hosts sell-out crowd for opening night

    8 hours ago
    by

      GLOW! Is back!   Judging by the crowd’s smiling faces and the enthusiastic group dancing to the sounds of […]

    PCSO needs help identifying a man connected to a burglary, assault in San Manuel

    September 11th, 2017
    by

    The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying the man who broke into a home and assaulted […]

    ASU program makes college-prep courses accessible in rural communities

    September 11th, 2017
    by

    When Miami Junior Senior High School in eastern Arizona wanted to boost its students’ chances of going to college, it […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger