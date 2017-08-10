Copper Communities Food Hub Study to host celebration

The Copper Communities Food Hub Study coordinated by the Southern Gila County Economic Development Coalition, Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition and Local First Arizona Foundation will be hosting a study close out celebration on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at the Superior Chamber of Commerce located at 165 Main St. Refreshments will be served.

The event will include an interactive exercise showcasing how a Food Hub Enterprise can work to help grow the agriculture and food systems economy in the Copper Corridor. Preliminary study findings and the release of the Food Enterprises Took Kit will shared at the event. Refreshments will include an array of locally sourced foods.

You can learn more about the Copper Communities Food Hub Study on their Facebook page: or at www.sgcedc.com. You may also call Mila Besich-Lira 520-827-0676 for more information or to RSVP.