Copper Communities Food Hub: Farm to Bottle Event

By | Posted October 8th, 2017 |

Farm to Bottle

  The Copper Communities Food Hub Study in conjunction with the Young Community Center and Local First Arizona invite you to attend the first ever “Farm to Bottle” event on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Young, Arizona.  The event kicks off at the Young Community Center at 9 a.m. with an opening session. The free classes and demonstrations run through 5 p.m. The day will feature many cooking and food preservation demonstrations. Everything from Prickly Pears and meats to those grapes that turn into wine!

  If you have been interested in learning more about how to preserve and can food, this event will have plenty of experienced food preservation experts.  Throughout the day the demonstrations will rotate through the three commercial kitchen in Young. All of the classes are free to the public. 

  The day concludes with a Farm to Bottle Progressive dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $15 a person. RSVPs are required.  You can register for the dinner online at: http://bit.ly/Farmtobottle or you may pay for tickets at Bruzzi Vineyard in Young. Proceeds from the dinner benefit the Pleasant Valley Community Center, FFA and Pleasant Valley Historical Society For more information on the free classes or the dinner, please call Mila Besich-Lira 520-827-0676.

Mila Besich-Lira

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


