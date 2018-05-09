Copper Basin youth honored at annual Elks banquet

Kearny Elks Lodge #2478 honored Copper Basin area young people at its annual Youth Banquet last week.

Each academic year the Lodge sponsors a variety of contests and programs involving students from both the Ray and Hayden-Winkelman School Districts.

Students receiving recognition included:

Americanism Essay Contest – JJ Manriquez.

Drug Awareness Contest – Ahlana Gonzales in the second-third grade division and Abraham Guerena in the fourth-fifth grade division.

Soccer Shoot – Easton Day and Jillian Figueroa (U-8), Blake Ortiz and Tristan Bentley (U-10), Josha Sewell and Rilley Sosa (U-12) and Kiley Rutter (U-14).

Hoop Shoot – Ryland Duarte and Ariana Arbizo (8-9), Paul Gaither and Brooklyn Lechuga (10-11) and Kayden Major and Mia Barragan (12-13).

Students of the Month are selected each month for academic and school involvement. Students recognized this past school year were:

Hayden High School

• Robert Bohrn, August

• Kayla Islava, September

• Robert Casillas, October

• Aliyana Perez, November

• Angelita Casillas, December

• Jaden Gonzales, January

• Brittney Arbizo, February

• Mario Mariscal, March

Ray High School

• Sage Berg, September

• Tristan Foster, October

• Savannah Rodriguez, November

• Braden Chester, December

• Dyllin Sanders Lopez, January

• Elizabeth Ziegler, February

• Stone Patterson, March

• Claire Cude, April

Finally, recognition was given to the administrators, Shelley Pacheco, Pam Gonzales, Curt Cook and Jeff Gregorich, Ray Counselor Sarah Naranjo and Hayden Counselor Pam Gonzales.

The members and officers of the Lodge would like to thank the administration, teachers and especially the parents of both school systems for participating, helping and raising such fine young ladies and gentlemen. Without this help the Lodge would not be able to accomplish the youth programs it does.