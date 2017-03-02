Copper Basin Women’s Expo draws wonderfully creative women

By | Posted March 2nd, 2017 |

Women of all ages attended the Copper Basin Chamber’s Women’s Expo.

  The 7th annual Women’s Expo, hosted by the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce, was in full swing Saturday, Feb. 25, open to all women who wanted show off their creativity, entrepreneurial skills, and to just have a little fun.

  Organized by Martina Bernam and Angela Ramirez, the Women’s Expo has seen people from all over the community, and even during extreme weather, people still come out. “We love bringing people to the community and helping women support each other,” Bernam tells Copper Basin News

  And, as expected, women from all over the Copper Basin filled the Hayden High School lobby to participate in some networking, goodwill, and camaraderie. As upbeat music played in the background and friendly chatter filled the air, there was no shortage of fun things to do and no dull moment. As some women participated in the game “Whats in Your Purse?” others watched Anissa Arzaga, Hayden-based makeup artist, perform a full face makeup demonstration on Sena Acuña. 

Veronica Bracamonte, Independent distributor for Isagenix, Zumba Instructor

  For some women, selling items is not about profit, but about giving back to the community. Sarah Estrada, consultant for 31 Bags, is a full time school psychologist for Florence Unified and sells bags specifically to donate, like school trips for Hayden and the Florence Little Leagues. For Estrada, “it’s not about the money. It’s about giving back.”

Georgianna Wood, author of “A Creekside Story”

  After the general events, a few games, speakers and demonstrators, it was time for the Fashion Show, emceed by Angela Ramirez. The Pioneer Queens and Junior Queens strutted their stuff in Formal, Casual, and Western attire, followed by speeches. Even during the fashion show, the games never stopped. During the clothes-change intermissions, the audience passed a bag around and when the music stopped, the person holding the bag gets to pick out a prize from it. 

Loria Westbrok, Independent Consultant for Pink Zebra

  Chatawn Kimmel, mother of Pioneer Queen Contestant Izzy Kimmel, has been attending the Women’s Expo for years. “It’s good to show off the women around here and meet new people. There’s not a whole lot going on in small towns, so it’s great to come out and have some fun.”

  Thanks to the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce for putting the Women’s Expo together and to their many sponsors. 

Amy Laiklam, owner of This and That Boutique

Ginger Phillips, owner of Country Girl Charms

Courtney Faucette and Missy Foster, owners of the upcoming Truvy’s Hair and Nail Salon in Kearny

Emily Leverance, CASA of Gila Country Coordinator

Sarah Estrada, Consultant for 31 Bags

Nita Kauffman, Volunteer at Family First Pregnancy Center

Angelina Bauer (2 Posts)


