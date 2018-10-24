Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce 2019 Video Contest

The Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce and local businesses have come together to create a contest for everyone that can make a short film. In this film, spotlight your favorite place in the Copper Basin communities of Winkelman, Hayden and Kearny. It can also include a favorite place in Aravaipa, Dudleyville, Piper Springs, San Pedro, Kelvin and Riverside. The second part of your film must include why you like living here. For example, if your favorite place to go is for a ride in the hills, film the hills you ride in. Then, in the second part, you might tell us that you like living here, because, you can escape to the hills, anytime you want.

Another example might be that you keep coming back to Buzzy’s for their awesome green chili burros, and, that you love living here because communities like ours stick together.

The rules are as follows:

1. Submissions must not exceed 30 seconds in length.

2. Submissions are not restricted to Copper Basin residents. There will be an awards reception/party during a Mixer in January 2019 and all participants are invited to attend. Travel and dinner expenses for winning videographers to attend the reception are not included.

3. Submissions must not contain foul language, slander, nudity or violence.

4. Video can be any type (traditional video, animation, flash, etc.).

5. Winners will be responsible for providing Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce with a high-resolution copy of their video before prize money is distributed. The grand prize is $50 and will be sent to the winner after notification in early February. Two honorable mentions will also be chosen.

6. By submitting your video, you are promising that you own all rights to all material in your video, including the music, images, script, and rights to include all persons, places or organizations included or depicted (see below for information on Creative Commons footage). Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce will have distribution rights for non-commercial use, and video makers will have co-distribution rights for either public or commercial use. You also agree to allow Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce to use your name, identification, and likeness to use, promote or publicize your video in any manner, without limitation, and without further compensation. You agree to indemnify Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce and participating businesses, including for legal costs, against any challenges to the ownership, use of, or rights to material in your video. See Video Contest Legal Release (https://creativecommons.org/share-your-work/ to download the legal release in PDF.

7. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. By submitting your video, you agree to release Facebook of any and all liability associated with this contest.

8. Entries are due on Thursday, November 1, at the latest.

To Submit the 2019 Video Contest:

1. Upload Directly to Facebook. Go to the contest’s Facebook event page and mark that you are “Going” to it. Upload your video directly to the contest’s Facebook event page. Send an email to events@copperbasinaz.com with your video’s title, your name, your age, your phone number and your preferred email address (for communication in case you are selected as a winner). We will send you a confirmation email within one business day.

2. Link from YouTube. Upload your video to your personal YouTube account. Go to the contest’s Facebook event page and mark that you are “Going” to it. Post the URL of your YouTube video to the contest’s Facebook event page. Send an email to events@copperbasinaz.com with your video’s title, your name your age, your phone number and your preferred email address (for communication in case you are selected as a winner). We will send you a confirmation email within one business day.

3. Send in a Flash drive or CD to the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce at PO BOX 206, Kearny, AZ 85137.

4. Walk in a Flash drive or CD to the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce at 355 Alden Rd., Kearny, AZ 85137.

Copyright Issues: There is a significant amount of video and audio available online that falls under Creative Commons licensing. It is permissible to use Creative Commons video and/or audio in your entry as long as you meet the requirements of the particular license. https://creativecommons.org/share-your-work/ for more information on Creative Commons. Entries that violate copyright are not eligible for a prize.

Judging: A committee of the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce board will judge entries on the basis of originality of ideas, creativity and clarity of expression.

All Rights Reserved: All products resulting from the winning proposals become the property of Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce. Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to publish or broadcast all submissions to the contest. Video makers will have co-distribution rights for either public or commercial use.

For further information, direct all questions to events@copperbasinaz.com or Martina Burnam at eppab@yahoo.com.

The contest is administered by Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce, 355 Alden Rd., Kearny, AZ. (520) 363-7607. Search Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce on Facebook to join the event and receive updates.