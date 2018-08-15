Congressman Tom O’Halleran visits Superior

Congressman Tom O’Halleran stopped in Superior for a visit with a few key community leaders at Town Hall late last week.

Following his meeting with community leaders he joined local senior residents at the Superior Senior Center for lunch. The seniors had the opportunity to share their concerns and ask questions about medicare, social security and veterans issues.

“We are honored to have Congressman O’Halleran visit our community and hear our concerns along with the concerns of our residents,” said Mayor Mila Besich-Lira. “Town staff will be working with the Congressman’s office to host workshops with the Senior Center attendees on how the Congressional staff can help our residents.”