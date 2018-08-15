Community Leader of the Year helps those in need in the Copper Corridor

By | Posted August 15th, 2018 |

Barbara McClure

  Barbara McClure, Executive Director of Impact of Southern Arizona, was recognized as Community Leader of the Year by the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce and community. Barbara was presented with the award on Thursday July 26, 2018 at the Chamber’s 26th Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet at the El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort. Barbara and her husband Jeff reside in Eagle Crest Ranch. Jeff is President of the Oracle School District Governing Board. Congratulations Barbara for a well-deserved honor!

  Impact of Southern Arizona is a non-profit social service organization located in Catalina. They provide aid to residents in northwest Tucson, Catalina, Marana, Oro Valley, SaddleBrooke and Southeast Pinal County including the Copper Corridor. Some of their assistance programs include food, clothing, senior programs (including congregate meals and meal delivery, and medical transport), education and youth programs. They operate a food bank and a clothing bank.

  This summer, Impact provided meal kits for Oracle families referred to them by the school. They have also partnered with local Lions Clubs to provide vision assistance for children in the Tri-Community. To learn more about Impact of Southern Arizona and how to access their services, donate or volunteer, visit their website: https://www.impactsoaz.org. You can call them at their main office, 520-825-0009. They have two locations in Catalina: the main office and food bank is at 3535 E. Hawser Street and the clothing bank, activity center and kitchen at the Catalina Pointe Plaza 15930 N. Oracle Road next to the Golden Goose Thrift Shop.    

