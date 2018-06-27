Community fun planned for Fourth of July in Superior, AZ

Posted June 27th, 2018

Copper Corridor residents will have two opportunities to ooh and ahh over fireworks displays this year. On July 1, Apache Sky Casino will host festivities in Dudleyville and on July 4th the Town of Superior will have fabulous fireworks.

  The Town of Superior Youth Leadership Council would like to invite everyone to attend their Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 4th at the Swimming Pool Park located on Panther Drive.  Free swimming will begin at 1 p.m. when the pool opens and will be open until right before the fireworks show. 

  Celebration activities begin at 5 p.m.,  the Youth Council has arranged for many free items to be given away including hot dogs, chips, water, popsicles, watermelon, cotton candy and snow cones.  There will also be bouncy castles and water slides open for kids.  DJ Steve Lopez will be playing music throughout the evening. 

  Returning this year to the festivities is a cupcake competition.  Bring one dozen of your best tasting, best Fourth of July decorated cupcakes.  There are three categories, Professional, Amateur and Kids, there is a $50 cash prized being awarded to the first place winner in each category.  Cupcakes must be delivered by 5:45 p.m.  Judging will begin at 6 p.m.

  There will also be a few fundraisers during the event including a benefit corn hole and horseshoe tournament to benefit the Superior High School Volleyball team and a hamburger sale for Fiesta Queen Candidate Lauren Lopez. 

  Fireworks will be shot off from the tailings at the Resolution Copper West-Plant site.  They will begin at dark as long as there are no monsoon storms in the area.  The Superior Youth Leadership Council is sponsored by Resolution Copper.

  The Youth Council would like to thank the following businesses and organizations for their contributions to the event: Superior Optimist Club, OMYA, Edwardo’s Pizza, Dalton Realty, DeMarcos Italian Restaurant, Salina Bryant, Picket Post Antiques, Red Bear Outfitters, Superior Unified School District, Sun Flour Market, Resolution Copper Mining, Save Money Market, Superior HS DECA, Superior HS FCCLA, Superior JH Student Council, Phalicitee Thomas, – Phocus, Phlash, Phrame Photography, Tameron Ice, Ray Federal Credit Union, Links of Superior, Rose’s Roses, VFW, Anderson Rentals, AMMC, Circle K, Farmers and Copper Triangle.

