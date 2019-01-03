Community College Board vacancy announced for district 5

January 3rd, 2019

  The Pinal County Community College Board has a vacancy.  The vacancy is created due to the resignation of Governing Board member Jack Yarrington.  The vacancy will be filled by appointment made by Pinal County School Superintendent Jill Broussard. 

  The successful candidate will be seated until Dec. 31, 2020. 

  Any eligible resident within the Pinal County Community College Precinct #5 (which includes Queen Valley, Florence, part of San Tan Valley and part of Apache Junction) who is interested in being appointed can apply online at http://www.ecrsc.org/pinalesa/elections/board-member-vacancies. The application can be completed online, but it must be printed out, signed, notarized and the original mailed or hand delivered by the deadline.  The deadline for applying is no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

  You may also submit a request for an application by calling or writing to: Mark Krumrey, Pinal County School Superintendent’s Office, P. O. Box 769, Florence, AZ  85132; Email:  mkrumrey@pinalcso.org; (520) 866-6565.

