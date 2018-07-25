College for Kids: Anatomy of Fun

By | Posted July 25th, 2018 |

Checking out the skeletons students at this year’s College for Kids at Central Arizona College’s College for Kids.

  The kids involved in the Central Arizona College for Kids program were treated to an afternoon of cool fun on Wednesday, July 18.

  Following a morning of class work, students got into their bathing suits and headed for the water slide. They played volleyball and ran around the field and the sprinklers in the 100-degree heat. The Knights of Columbus – Council 5542 supplied sno cones and cotton candy.

  Music was provided by DJ Jake of Miele Entertainment. DJ Jake is Jacob Miele from Casa Grande. He is a graduate of Central Arizona College and a former president of the student body.

  The kids enjoyed the afternoon heading into the final day of the College for Kids 2018 on Thursday.  They learned a lot about human anatomy, made new friends from around the Copper Corridor and had fun!

Tri-Community Knights of Columbus provided the treats for the College for Kids Fun Day.

College for Kids Water Fun

College for Kids Water Fun

College for Kids Water Fun

College for Kids COTTON CANDY, YUM!

John Hernandez (680 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


