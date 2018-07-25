College for Kids: Anatomy of Fun

The kids involved in the Central Arizona College for Kids program were treated to an afternoon of cool fun on Wednesday, July 18.

Following a morning of class work, students got into their bathing suits and headed for the water slide. They played volleyball and ran around the field and the sprinklers in the 100-degree heat. The Knights of Columbus – Council 5542 supplied sno cones and cotton candy.

Music was provided by DJ Jake of Miele Entertainment. DJ Jake is Jacob Miele from Casa Grande. He is a graduate of Central Arizona College and a former president of the student body.

The kids enjoyed the afternoon heading into the final day of the College for Kids 2018 on Thursday. They learned a lot about human anatomy, made new friends from around the Copper Corridor and had fun!