What does college, and career ready mean? Cobre Valley Institute of Technology (CVIT) provides answers

College today means a lot more than just pursuing a four-year degree at a university. Being “college ready” means being prepared for any postsecondary experience, including study at 2- and four-year institutions leading to a postsecondary credential (i.e. a certificate, license, Associate’s and Bachelor’s degree). In today’s economy a career is not just a job. A career provides a family-sustaining wage and pathways to advancement.

About 40 years ago, 72 percent of U.S jobs were held by individuals with a high school degree or less. By 2018, only 38 percent of jobs will be available to individuals without some education and training after high school. Nearly one-half of all job openings in the United States are be in “middle skill” jobs, all of which require at least some postsecondary education and training. By contrast, those with a high school diploma or less are eligible only for the one-fifth of all job openings that are deemed “low skill.”

CVIT with its Central Programs offers career readiness while still in high school. Superior, Globe, Miami, San Carlos, Hayden, Winkelman and Kearny students take advantage of free college training that leads to community college and/or industry certifications. “With a wide range of program offering we hope not only to reach interest of students in our communities, but also meet the industry needs,” said Pete Guzman CVIT’s Superintendent.

Medical Assistant, Licensed Nursing Assistant, Dental Assistant, Fire Science, Welding Technology, Graphic Design and Cosmetology programs are provided in cooperation with Gila Community College. Certified Nursing Assistant, Education Professions and Welding technology are provided in cooperation with Central Arizona College at the Aravaipa campus. All CVIT programs are tuition free to the students. CVIT also provides books, supplies and uniforms without cost to the student.

“Our academic year 2017-2018 enrollment is open, and we would like to encourage all the high school students in our communities to apply for one of the programs and start creating their futures of success,” said Beata Tarasiuk, CVIT Executive Program Director. Beata can be reached at 928-961-2446 or btarasiuk@cvit81.org. Applications are available in High School counseling offices, Gila Pueblo Campus of Gila Community College and Aravaipa Campus of Central Arizona College.