Class ring lost for 40 years returned to Ray High School alum

By | Posted March 22nd, 2018 |

Frank Golden

  Frank Golden, Lakeside resident since 1996, was surprised the first week in March when he found out his high school class ring had been found more than 40 years after losing it.

  Frank graduated from Ray High School in 1977 and lost his class ring in the fall of the same year while playing basketball at Northern Arizona University. He figured he’d never see it again.

  However, he received a call earlier in March from his sister, Margaret Ford, a teacher at Ray Elementary, informing him that his ring had been found.

  A retired police officer in Flagstaff who currently teaches for NAU found the ring on the ground while he was taking a run around the campus. The man called Ray High School and talked to someone there, who, in turn, called Margaret, and she called Frank. 

  One week later the ring was in possession of its rightful owner.

  The ring is in excellent condition and it makes Frank wonder where it’s been all these years.

  “I am happy to have my high school ring back along with all the wonderful memories that go with it!” Frank said. “A big thank you to this man who found it and returned it to me!”

It’s not the “One Ring” but it has been lost for many years, found again.

