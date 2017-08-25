Claim your listing on the Copper Communities Suppliers Portal

Are you interested in having your business contract with Resolution Copper? There is a new online website where you can promote your business to project managers and decision makers within the Resolution Copper project. To learn more and to claim your listing, attend one of the Claim Your Listings events. You can also learn more about the procurement process and requirements at Resolution Copper.

There are two Claim Your Listing events scheduled for the region:

• Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, 1-5 p.m. at the Superior Chamber of Commerce located at 165 Main St. or

• Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1-5 p.m. at the Globe-Miami Chamber of Commerce 1360 N. Broad St. in Globe, Arizona.

Additional events may be scheduled in the coming weeks.

You can also claim your listing without attending the meeting by visiting the Supplier Source webpage at: http://ccsuppliersource.com

The Copper Communities Supplier Source website is a joint project of the Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition, Southern Gila County Economic Development Coalition, Local First Arizona Foundation and Resolution Copper.