Cinco de Mayo – Oracle (Piano Soc.) Style!

On Cinco de Mayo weekend, the Oracle Piano Society presented a “Mexican Fiesta” at their Oracle Center for the Arts building. The show was sponsored by Kaz and Frank Pierson.

Mammoth’s own Genaro Moreno performed with Mariachi Caporal. Miguel Macias gave a demonstration of his Charro roping skills. The Ballet Folklorico group performed some traditional Mexican dances. Food was provided by Carniceria Rancheros. The program was educational as well as very entertaining.

The Oracle Piano Society is providing some excellent musical programs for our area. If you have not had a chance to see one, make sure you make it to one of their programs. Their next show will be “Classic Broadway – Voices in the Oaks Chorale” on Sunday May 21, 2017 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. It is a musical tour of Broadway hits from the 1920s through the 1980s. Tickets are $!2. Students are admitted free with ID. Visit oraclepianosociety.org for more information.