A Christmas Murder in Globe: The Owl Buffet Shooting

Early Christmas morning 1944, the Owl Buffet in Globe, AZ was the scene of a tragic shooting.

At around 12:40 a.m., U.L. Holley an African American and Orville Black, a white a neighbor of Holley’s entered the Owl together. Holley approached the bar and asked to see the bartender. The Owl Buffet’s owner Morgan Nielson identified himself as the proprietor and witnesses said that Holley responded “You will do.”

The Arizona Republic reported what happened next.

“Witnesses said he drew his gun and shot Mr. Nielson, then turned the gun on Mrs. Nielson who was standing nearby, but that Mr. Bell shoved her down behind the bar, taking the bullet. A third shot, witnesses said, hit Mr. Gibbons, the fourth struck Mr. Williams, and a fifth went wild.” Justice of the Peace, Clyde Shute, said later that Holley’s gun had jammed as he held it against the stomach of James White or there would have been a sixth shot fired.

“Bystanders said Holley turned and started to run. An unidentified patron of the buffet started to stop him but changed his mind when the gun was pointed in his direction.” The newspaper went on to report that when officers arrived, they found Holley in the hands of a crowd across the street from the Owl. Holley had been so badly beaten that he was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Mr. Nielson died on the way to Gila General Hospital. William E. Bell, the bartender at the Owl Buffet was shot through the shoulder. Kenneth Gibbons was shot through the arm and Ed Williams was shot in the stomach and was in critical condition. Williams, a World War I veteran, would die four days later. On the day of the shooting, witnesses told Clyde Shute and County Attorney Frank E. Tippett, that the incident had started a few hours earlier when Holley and Black had entered the Owl Buffet and Holley ordered a drink at the bar. Mr. Nielson advised them that he did not cater to colored trade. Holley and Black left the bar and returned a few hours later.

Another version of the story has been told in an article reportedly based on information from the Globe newspaper Arizona Record and a family member who lived in Globe in the 1940s. The author (name unknown) said that Holley had been refused a drink by Lillian Nielsen, wife of the owner of the Owl Buffet.

“Mr. Holley’s race had nothing to do with him being expelled from the premises … the man was drunk and rowdy and was simply asked to leave.”

This story said that Holley upon entering the saloon had pointed his gun at Lillian Nielsen and that it was her husband Morgan that pushed her aside and “was struck by the bullet intended for her.”

On Dec. 27, a Coroner’s Jury returned a “verdict of death from gunshot wounds at the hands of U.L. Holley in the case of Morgan Nielson, 50-year-old buffet operator killed Christmas Day when he refused to serve a drink to Holley, a colored man.” Holley, age 35, was charged with First Degree Murder. Orville Black, who had been held as a material witness, was released to the custody of his father.

Holley lived on Blake Street. The Arizona Republic said he was a “colored worker at the International smelter and assistant bartender at the Old Dominion Hotel.” Holley was removed from Globe and sent to the Arizona State Prison in Florence. The Warden there, A.G. Walker said he had been sent there for “safe keeping” due to the threat of mob violence in Globe.

Holley’s trial for the killing of Morgan Nielson was held on Jan. 23, 1945. The prosecution team was Gila County Attorney, Frank E. Tippett and his Assistant, Daniel E. Reinhardt. Holley’s court appointed defense attorneys were George F. Senner and Sam Lazovich. Judge Clifford C. Faires heard the case.

The trial lasted one day.

On Jan. 24, 1945, the jury deliberated 28 minutes and called for the death penalty. On Feb. 1, Judge Faires sentenced Holley to death in the gas chamber. He set the execution date for April 13, 1945. It was the first time in 20 years on the bench that Judge Faires had sentenced a man to death.

On Friday April 13, 1945, U.L. Holley was executed by lethal gas. His chosen last meal had been fried chicken, fried potatoes and lemon pie. The Arizona Republic described him as big, brawny and darkly handsome.” It reported that he “firmly and boldly” walked to the gas chamber. His last words were “I know I did wrong and I am ready to pay my debt to God and society.” The Republic’s description of the execution follows: The cyanide pellets were dropped into a jar of acid at 4:56 a.m. under direction of Warden A.G. Walker. Holley breathed deeply and calmly until the gas began to take effect. Then he fought it a little, and succumbed. In nine minutes and 46 seconds Dr. G.H. Walker pronounced him dead.

The paper said that it was one of the most “unusual” cases in Arizona history in that he had one of the fastest murder trials on modern state records. Holley made one of the “quickest trips from a murder scene to the death chamber since the present court system was established in Arizona.” Following his trial, he refused to appeal the conviction. According to the newspapers, this prevented him from having a commutation hearing by the parole board.

Author’s note: The building that housed the Owl Buffet is now known as the Drift Inn Saloon. The original bar from the early 1900s is still there. Over the years it has witnessed many incidents and stories, having been a part of a boarding house, bordello and different saloons on the notorious North Broad Street. The building has been the site of at least four murders.