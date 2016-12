Family First story time was more than a story this month. The children presented a Christmas pageant to the parents with a message. “Glory to God in the highest and peace on earth to all men” and “Unto us a Savior has been born.” Merry Christmas to all from the Family First Pregnancy Care Center in Winkelman and Oracle.

Staff ( 3666 Posts There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.