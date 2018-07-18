Central Arizona College’s College for Kids in full swing

By | Posted 22 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

At CAC’s College for Kids.

  College for Kids, held annually at Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus, started last week and the kids have been enjoying learning about anatomy.

  The program had 50 kids enroll this year. They have been busy learning about the different systems of the human body and having fun.

  This week is their final week of studies. On Wednesday following their studies, they will get to enjoy Water Day. Water Day will include a water slide, music provided by a DJ, and, thanks to the Tri-Community Knights of Columbus, they will get to enjoy sno cones and cotton candy.

At CAC’s College for Kids.

At CAC’s College for Kids.

John Hernandez (673 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    They did it again: Sea Lions win 12th straight district championship

    21 hours ago
    by

      The Central Arizona League Championship Swim Meet was held at the Florence Aquatic Center on Saturday, July 14.  The […]

    Curt Cook leaves Ray School District; board approves ‘separation settlement’

    22 hours ago
    by

      At the Ray School District Board meeting held on July 12, 2018, the Board approved a separation agreement with […]

    In Superior: Non-profit and faith-based group meet up planned for July 23

    20 hours ago
    by

      Representatives from local, Superior based, Non-Profit and Faith Based groups are invited to attend the “Non-Profit and Faith Based […]

    Letter to the Editor: Former resident offers suggestion for honoring mining history

    21 hours ago
    by

      One of the key elements to “honor the mining history while preparing for the future” is establishing an operation […]

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Youth Leadership to show “The Sandlot” at Community Movie Night

    21 hours ago
    by

      The Superior Youth Leadership Council will be hosting a FREE movie night on Friday, July 20, 2018. They are […]

    Oracle Historical Society presents talk on Kenya

    21 hours ago
    by

    Catesby and Dale Suter of Oracle gave a slide show presentation of their 2018 trip to Kenya at the Acadia […]

    Health Issues: Medical Marijuana

    21 hours ago
    by

    As with any substance that has mind altering properties associated with it, marijuana is controversial.  In this country there are […]

    Arrival of monsoon signals easing of fire restrictions in Southeast Arizona; caution still warranted

    21 hours ago
    by

      Effective Friday, July 13 at 8 a.m., the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger