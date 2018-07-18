Central Arizona College’s College for Kids in full swing

College for Kids, held annually at Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus, started last week and the kids have been enjoying learning about anatomy.

The program had 50 kids enroll this year. They have been busy learning about the different systems of the human body and having fun.

This week is their final week of studies. On Wednesday following their studies, they will get to enjoy Water Day. Water Day will include a water slide, music provided by a DJ, and, thanks to the Tri-Community Knights of Columbus, they will get to enjoy sno cones and cotton candy.