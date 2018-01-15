Central Arizona College Upward Bound Program applications now available

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – Central Arizona College is now accepting applications for the new Upward Bound program. The first review of applications will occur on Mon., January 15. Space is limited.

Upward Bound is a college preparatory program funded by the U.S. Department of Education to help high school students who meet certain criteria be successful in high school and obtain a postsecondary degree by providing academic enrichment, cultural field trips, tutoring, guidance and counseling.

To apply, students must be currently enrolled at Coolidge High School, Vista Grande High School or Casa Grande Union High School and meet the following criteria:

• Federal income eligibility levels

• A first generation college student (where neither parent nor guardian holds a bachelor’s degree)

• Commit to preparing themselves for post-secondary education before being accepted into the program

• Attend a six week academy each summer

The program is free for students that meet the program’s requirements, and are accepted. Students only have to give their dedication and time for the remainder of their high school years to receive maximum benefits from the program.

The Upward Bound program includes a fall and spring schedule of activities at the student’s high school and at the Central Arizona College Signal Peak Campus. Bus passes will be provided for students who need them along with stipends for exemplary participation. Fifteen hours of academic enrichment activities each month will allow students to receive tutoring assistance and workshops focused on time management, transitioning to college, and academic success. A mandatory six-week summer program offers enrichment classes and field trips on weekdays during the months of June and July.

The program may include classes in Reading, Writing, Math, AzMERIT, PSAT/SAT/ACT test preparation, science, foreign language, and other courses in specialized fields. Additionally, Upward Bound will take students to visit college and university campuses throughout the state of Arizona.

To receive an application or to find out further information please call the Upward Bound office at 520-494-5007 or email Julie Leonard, program manager at Julie.leonard@centralaz.edu. Students may also speak with their high school counselor.

About Upward Bound

Central Arizona College was awarded a $1.3 million Upward Bound Grant to assist first generation and low income students in preparing for a college education. This Federal Grant, provided through the United States Department of Education, will provide CAC with $264,000 each year for five years.

The Upward Bound program was established in 1965 under the administration of President Lyndon B. Johnson and is one of the TRIO Suite programs. CAC has received funding for the past 12 years for TRIO Student Support Services. The U.S. Department of Education appropriates more than $900 million each year for all TRIO programs throughout the nation and US Territories.

About CAC

For more than 47 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County. With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.