Central Arizona College recognizes outstanding students and Faculty of the Year – Aravaipa Campus

By | Posted May 9th, 2018 |

Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus

PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College recently held Student Awards of Excellence events at the Aravaipa campus to recognize students for their outstanding academic and co-curricular achievements. Faculty of the Year was also named.

  Students recognized were:

All Arizona Scholarship Winner – Matthew Fode

Excellence in English – Shea Lee Gray

Outstanding CIS Student – Clive Ward-Cron

Outstanding Part-Time Student – Michelle Kaufhold and Richard Perez

Outstanding PTK Officer – Jose Gomez

Outstanding Social & Behavioral Science Student – Michelle Kaufhold

Outstanding Student in Anatomy & Physiology  – Desiree Gallardo  

Outstanding Student in the Biological Sciences – Franky Renteria         

Student Veteran of the Year – Richard Perez

Tutor of the Year – Michelle Kaufhold

  Students who were given Academic Plus Awards include: Adriana Cruz, Anthony Acuna, Ashley Rutter, David Isaiah Velasquez, Iiana Goad, Joceyln Miramontes, Jose Gomez, Kadi Monfred, Kyndra Barney, Latissia Garcia, Pauline Janaya Sanchez and Salina Vargas.

  This year, Samuli Rauhalammi was named Aravaipa Faculty of the Year.

