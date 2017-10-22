Central Arizona College to honor veterans

Pinal County, Ariz. – Central Arizona College will host Veterans Day events throughout Pinal County to honor veterans of the armed forces.

Local veterans and community members are invited to join CAC students, faculty and staff in honoring the many men and women who have and continue to put forth their lives to defend our freedoms.

Each campus tribute will feature a Presentation of Colors, singing of the National Anthem, special words of thanks and guest speakers.

In eastern Pinal County, the celebration will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. in the D Building on the Aravaipa Campus, 80440 E. Aravaipa Rd., Winkelman.

For more information about the Veteran Day celebrations please contact Elizabeth Barrett, Veteran Services Specialist at (520) 494-5517 or Elizabeth.Barrett@centralaz.edu.