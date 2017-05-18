Central Arizona College Aravaipa Campus recognizes outstanding students and faculty of the year

Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus

PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College recently held the Student Awards of Excellence event at its Aravaipa Campus to recognize students for their outstanding academic and co-curricular achievements.

   Rihana Lopez and Beatrice Marquez received Outstanding Part-Time Student honors while Ashley Ortiz was recognized as Outstanding First Year Student. The Most Engaged Student award went to Selina Arbizo.

   In addition to the campus awards, Professor Titia Luise King was honored by students as Faculty of the Year for the campus.

   The following academic and co-curricular achievements were also announced and recognized:

Academic Plus Awards

Dustin Bingham, Leslie Cortez, Manny Chavez, Cheyenne Dickey, Sasha Gutierrez, Britleigh Najera, Jacob Reidhead, Ana Garcia Reyes, Victoria Ortega, Ashley Ortiz, Cheyenne Rodriguez, Alex Willis

All Arizona Academic Team

Cheyenne Dickey

Emerging ECE Professional

Ana Garcia Reyes

Outstanding Anatomy & Physiology Student

Rosalia Marquez

Outstanding Biological Science Student

Marisela Mota

Outstanding PTK Member

Ana Garcia Reyes

Outstanding Social & Behavioral Sciences Student

Matthew Fode, Michelle Kaufhold

Outstanding Student Leader

JT Alba, Taylor Ashby, Manny Chavez, Angela Navarro, William Newman

Outstanding Student Veteran

Mario Mariscal

Writing Award

Beatrice Marquez

   The following CAC students also received honors from Who’s Who Among Students at American Universities and Colleges: Taylor Ashby, Cheyenne Dickey, Matthew Fode, Jose Gomez, Jacob Lorona, Rosalia Marquez, and Jacob Reidhead

About CAC

For more than 45 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County.  With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.

