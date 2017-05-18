Central Arizona College Aravaipa Campus recognizes outstanding students and faculty of the year

PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College recently held the Student Awards of Excellence event at its Aravaipa Campus to recognize students for their outstanding academic and co-curricular achievements.
Rihana Lopez and Beatrice Marquez received Outstanding Part-Time Student honors while Ashley Ortiz was recognized as Outstanding First Year Student. The Most Engaged Student award went to Selina Arbizo.
In addition to the campus awards, Professor Titia Luise King was honored by students as Faculty of the Year for the campus.
The following academic and co-curricular achievements were also announced and recognized:
Academic Plus Awards
Dustin Bingham, Leslie Cortez, Manny Chavez, Cheyenne Dickey, Sasha Gutierrez, Britleigh Najera, Jacob Reidhead, Ana Garcia Reyes, Victoria Ortega, Ashley Ortiz, Cheyenne Rodriguez, Alex Willis
All Arizona Academic Team
Cheyenne Dickey
Emerging ECE Professional
Ana Garcia Reyes
Outstanding Anatomy & Physiology Student
Rosalia Marquez
Outstanding Biological Science Student
Marisela Mota
Outstanding PTK Member
Ana Garcia Reyes
Outstanding Social & Behavioral Sciences Student
Matthew Fode, Michelle Kaufhold
Outstanding Student Leader
JT Alba, Taylor Ashby, Manny Chavez, Angela Navarro, William Newman
Outstanding Student Veteran
Mario Mariscal
Writing Award
Beatrice Marquez
The following CAC students also received honors from Who’s Who Among Students at American Universities and Colleges: Taylor Ashby, Cheyenne Dickey, Matthew Fode, Jose Gomez, Jacob Lorona, Rosalia Marquez, and Jacob Reidhead
