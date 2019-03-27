Celebrating kale with the Oracle Community Learning Garden

The Oracle Community Learning Garden at Woodfield held a free workshop and demonstration on the edible plant kale. The workshop was held at the Oracle Community Center on Saturday, March 2, 2019 and was hosted by Bunny Bunzel and Virginia LaPoint.

Bunny and Virginia spoke about the history, nutritional benefits, kale’s nature, storing and even a culture has been built around Kale. In northern Germany most communities in the area have an annual Kale Festival which includes a “Kale Queen or King”. The Germans enjoy eating kale stew, pinkel sausage, kassler and mettwurst all made with kale as an ingredient.

Kale is a member of the cabbage vegetable family and thrives in cooler weather. It grows well in Oracle. It is rich in nutrients and nine health benefits have been identified from eating kale especially raw kale. It has anti-inflammatory properties, has potent antioxidants, improves eye health, detoxifies your body, improves heart health, fortifies bones, acts as a protectant for infant brain development (pregnant women should eat kale) and lowers cancer risk.

The informational talk was followed by a demonstration of how to make Kale Blueberry Salad from Virginia LaPointe’s recipe. This salad was delicious by the way. Everyone then got to take a Kale plant home with them to grow in their garden. The Oracle Community Learning Garden will be having numerous workshops and events throughout the year. Look for them on Facebook.

Recipe for Kale Blueberry Salad by Virginia LaPointe:

One large bunch of kale (curly, red, etc.) stripped from stem and chopped fine

2 green onions, chopped, tops and all

4 carrots, grated

4 – 8 pieces crystalized ginger, chopped fine (more if you love ginger)

Dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Salt & pepper

Add sweetener of your choice (sugar, honey, no calorie, etc.)

Ginger syrup

Adjust to taste

Toss these ingredients with dressing

Now…my favorite part and chance to be really creative

2 fruits – use whatever is on hand/in season/on sale such as blueberries, dried cranberries, seedless grapes, pineapple, etc. (always use fresh produce)

1 to 2 kinds of roasted nuts or seeds such as pumpkinseeds, cashews, sunflower seeds, pecans, walnuts, etc.

Note: If you refrigerate this salad overnight it allows the flavors to blend.

Note: It is better to mix in nuts/seeds just before serving so that they stay crunchy.