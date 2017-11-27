CCYS Copperheads dominates at USSSA Veteran’s Salute NIT, now ranked second in the nation

Coach John Petty – Russell Long – Rene Ochoa – Kaleb Petty – Nathaniel Meza – Alejandro Lorona – Nicholas Moore – Izak Viallobos – Jayven Salazar – Stratton Palmer – Nicholas Curiel – Andre Hayes – Jacob Barajas – Coach Kevin Ashford – Larenz Combs – Coach Charles Hayes (Not pictured: Coach Danny Long)

  Local 13u AA baseball team, the Copperheads, recently competed in the prestigious USSSA Veteran’s Salute National Invitational Tournament held over a 3-day weekend from Nov. 10th through the 12th. The 13u AA division of the tournament had an international flair with 3 of the 16 teams traveling all the way from Canada to participate against the best teams Arizona and her surrounding states had to offer. The coaches for the Copperheads, Charles Hayes, John Petty, Danny Long and Kevin Ashford knew that these young athletes would have to play their best to beat this stacked line up. Well, the boys didn’t disappoint!

  Starting Pool Play on Friday and continuing through Saturday the Copperheads dominated their 3 games winning by a combined total of 40-15. The highlight of these games was a No-Hitter thrown by Nick Moore, whose one walk allowed, was the only thing that kept him from throwing a perfect game.

  Sunday brought Championship Bracket Play, and what the tournament director described as a veritable “Murderer’s row in one of the toughest tournament’s of the year.” Not missing a step, the Copperheads won all 3 games on the way to their biggest championship ever! For the tournament, the team had a .495 batting average, scored 64 runs, and finished with an astounding on base percentage of .548. The incredible performance by these young men earned them a #1 ranking in the state of Arizona, and even more, a #2 ranking in the nation!

  The team would like to thank the following sponsors for their incredible support: Dream Manor Inn, Dent Crafters, La Casa Builders, Horne Motor Company, Hope Family Care, Mitsi Tax Service, Rodriquez Roofing, Dominion Cutting Company, K&K Photography, Ray Federal Credit Union, Kearny AZ, Kearny Life Center, Core Civic, Florence AZ, Big D’s Food Market, Best Way Electric Motor Service, 60 Motors, Samaritan Veterinarian, Wash N Fluff, Charlotte Williams, Bulman Miles Funeral Services, Globe and Miami, Buzzy’s Drive-In, Copper Area News Publishers, Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, Willmeng Construction and Northern American Security.

     If you see any of these young men listed in the photo, please be sure to give them a huge congrats as they represented Globe, Miami, Kearny, Hayden and Winkelman in true championship fashion!

